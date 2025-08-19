T.J. Hockenson Is Still A Top-5 Fantasy Football Tight End In 2025
T.J. Hockenson has proven to be one of the league’s most reliable tight ends, but injuries have kept him from fully unlocking his fantasy ceiling. As he returns from knee surgery in 2025, Hockenson projects as a top-five option with steady volume but limited touchdown upside in the Vikings' offense.
T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
The Lions used Hockenson as a big-play option over seven games in 2022, leading to 26 catches for 395 yards (15.2 yards per catch) and three touchdowns on 43 targets. Most of his production came in Week 4 (8/179/2). After his trade to Minnesota, he worked as a safety valve for Kirk Cousins. Hockenson had a floor of five catches in eight of his 12 contests (including the postseason) while posting two impact games (13/109/2 and 10/129). Overall, he set career-highs in catches (86), receiving yards (914), and targets (129) while ranking second in tight end scoring (216.40) in PPR formats.
A second season with the Vikings led to Hockenson again setting career highs in catches (95) and receiving yards (960) while gaining 20 yards or more on 13 catches. He continued to work close to the line of scrimmage (10.1 yards per catch). Hockenson opened up 2023 with three games (8/35, 7/66/2, and 8/78) with seven catches or more. His top two outings (11/86 and 11/134/1) came at home.
The Vikings gave him double-digit targets in four matchups while averaging 8.5 chances per game. Hockenson left Week 16 after 24 snaps with a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee that required surgery in late January.
His slower-than-expected recovery from his knee injury led to Hockenson missing the Vikings' first seven games in 2024. Over his 11 contests (including the postseason), he caught 46 of his 67 targets for 519 yards and one touchdown. His best three showings came in Week 10 (8/72), Week 12 (7/114), and the first week of the playoffs (5/64/1).
T.J. Hockenson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
The tight end position for Minnesota will regain momentum this year, but the Vikings tend to use Hockenson close to the line of scrimmage as a bailout option when their offensive line fails or on third downs to move the chains. He was on pace for 71 catches last year with 802 yards and two scores if Hockenson played 17 games.
This summer, he comes off the board as the fifth tight end, which requires him to score about touchdowns without any growth in his catches or receiving yards. Many drafters will coin flip him and Sam Laporta. Hockenson has the edge in opportunity while trailing in his scoring chances.
Hockenson is currently the TE6 in our 2025 PPR Rankings.