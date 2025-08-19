Tony Pollard, J.K. Dobbins, And 3 Other Fantasy Football Zero RB Targets
The zero running back strategy in fantasy football can be a daunting task, but when done correctly, it can produce a championship-winning team on draft day.
The zero RB strategy is a draft approach where one intentionally avoids drafting running backs in the early rounds (typically the first five). Instead, managers focus on building a strong surrounding core of wide receivers, quarterbacks and tight ends.
Running backs are finally added to one’s roster in later rounds, where selections with high upside are prioritized. This strategy aims to capitalize on the volatility and injury-prone nature of the RB position, while also taking advantage of the perceived depth at WR.
Below are five options for fantasy managers to consider when attempting the zero RB strategy. These selections all have an ADP of round six or later in 10-team leagues.
*ADP is based on half PPR consensus rankings*
Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans (ADP: 61, RB25)
Pollard sneaks into the sixth round of many drafts and is a top value pick at the RB position. Many expected him to be in a timeshare with Tyjae Spears his first season in Tennessee, but he instead rushed for a career-high 1,079 yards and was top 10 in the NFL in RB touches. He finished as RB21 in half PPR last season despite playing in an offense that lacked stability. With the addition of QB Cam Ward — the No. 1 overall draft pick — and other pass-catchers, the Titans offense should operate more smoothly in 2025. Spears is also dealing with a high ankle sprain that will keep him out for he rest of the preseason. Pollard is a safe pick with RB2 upside on your fantasy team.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (ADP: 79, RB30)
Tracy quietly finished as RB26 in half PPR last season with over 1,100 combined yards on the ground and through the air with six scores. In a RB room that also features Devin Singletary and fourth-round pick Cam Skattebo, Tracy is the most dynamic of the trio. The converted wide receiver ranked seventh among RBs in catches from week 12 on in 2024. Newly acquired QB Russell Wilson also ranks No. 1 among QBs in checkdown rate over the last two seasons, making Tracy the beneficiary on passing downs. ESPN's Jordan Raanan even said on SiriusXM that there's “no competition” in the Giants' backfield, going further to say, "It's 100% Tyrone Tracy.”
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings (ADP: 93, RB34)
Aaron Jones Sr. was one of my busts to avoid on Yahoo fantasy, making Mason a target in later rounds. Jones will turn 31 in December, and prior history shows he’s already past the age of decline for the position. The Vikings traded for Mason and signed him to a two-year, $10.5 million contract over the offseason. No team makes a move as such if he’s not going to be actively involved. Mason is just 26 years old and coming off his best season as a pro. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has already confirmed he will "bring something to the table" in goal-line and short-yardage situations with his 223-pound frame.
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos (ADP: 105, RB37)
As long as Dobbins can stay healthy, he will lead Denver’s backfield and outperform his ADP. The running back stayed healthy for the most part in 2024, as he played 13 games and rushed for a career-high 905 yards and nine TDs. Dobbins also had a 5.1% explosive run rate last season, ranking 12th out of 31 running backs with at least 150 rushing attempts. His breakout was good for an RB23 finish in half PPR. Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram both finished as top-30 running backs on a points-per-game basis from 2017-18 when Sean Payton was the New Orleans Saints’ head coach. Therefore, the drafting and buzz surrounding RJ Harvey shouldn’t push managers away from drafting Dobbins.
Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (ADP: 137, RB46)
Don’t let the rise and popularity of Bucky Irving prevent you from targeting White. While Irving is destined to lead the Buccaneers’ backfield, White will still be involved and utilized for his pass-catching ability. Baker Mayfield is a QB who targets RBs at a high rate. He led the NFL in RB target rate (29%) in 2022, and the Buccaneers targeted the position the third most of any team in 2024. White finished last season as RB24 in half PPR, posting 613 rushing yards while adding 51 receptions for 393 yards through the air for a combined nine TDs. He should easily outperform his RB46 draft slot in 2025.