Top 9 NFL Free Agents Still Available: Joe Mixon And Stefon Diggs Headline The Key Fantasy Football Positions

We are now deep into the NFL offseason, with OTAs underway and training camps starting next month. While most free agents have found their new teams, there are still a few key players available who could have a significant impact on the fantasy football season.

RB Joe Mixon, FA

Mixon missed all of last season with the Houston Texans due to a foot injury and will be 30 years old when this season kicks off. However, he was still very fantasy relevant in 2024, rushing for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.1 yards per carry while catching 36 passes for 309 yards and one touchdown. If a team loses their starting running back, Mixon could be brought in as a starter if he's healthy.

RB Najee Harris, FA

We only got a small sample size for Harris last season with the Los Angeles Chargers due to an Achilles injury, but he did average 4.1 yards per carry in three games. He is a reliable back who has proven he can consistently get you four yards per carry. It's unlikely you want him on your fantasy team, but you also don't want him on the same NFL team as your fantasy running back.

RB Kareem Hunt, FA

Hunt is far from a star at this point in his career, but he can still cause problems if he joins a backfield. Last season, he averaged 3.7 yards per carry, and he can still be utilized in the passing attack and at the goal line. Odds are he ends up back with the Kansas City Chiefs at some point.

WR Stefon Diggs, FA

Diggs is the top free agent still on the market. He'll turn 33 this year, but had a strong season in 2025 with the New England Patriots. Last year, he caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns.

WR Deebo Samuel, FA

Samuel is now 30 years old and coming off a down season with the Washington Commanders. However, that quarterback situation and offense as a whole were a mess. He still caught 72 passes for 727 yards and five touchdowns. With the right landing spot, he could bounce back as a flex option.

WR Keenan Allen, FA

If Allen plays this season at 34 years old, it will almost certainly be back with the Chargers. Last season, he caught 81 of 122 targets for 777 yards and four touchdowns. If he plays, it will dilute all the Chargers' wideouts much like it did in 2025.

WR Tyreek Hill, FA

If Hill is healthy, he will be signed and could have a massive fantasy impact. That's a huge "if" though. Hill is now 32 years old and coming off a catastrophic knee injury, and is not likely to be ready for the start of the season. That's tough to overcome for a wide receiver who has built his game around his elite speed.

TE Darren Waller, FA

In nine games last season, Waller caught six touchdown passes and averaged 11.8 yards per catch with the Miami Dolphins. He still has plenty of upside, but is rarely healthy.

TE Jonnu Smith, FA

Smith was traded from the Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season and immediately fizzled out. However, he's just one year removed from a season in Miami in which he caught 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

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