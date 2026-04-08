Four NFL Draft Fantasy Football Late-Round Sleepers To Watch

The 2026 NFL Draft is approaching quickly, with the first round taking place on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. While most of the biggest stars will be selected on Night 1, there will still be plenty of fantasy stars drafted on the following two days.

We will be focusing on the sleepers who will likely be selected on Day 3 or late on Day 2. These are the top fantasy sleepers from this year's draft who fantasy owners need to know.

QB Taylen Green, Arkansas

Green is a long shot to be a starting NFL quarterback or, at the very least, will take quite a bit of time to develop into a viable option. Nevertheless, he is a special athlete with massive upside because he's so physically gifted.

He is the type of player who could even end up being used in some sort of gadget role. Dynasty owners could consider throwing him on the back end of their bench and monitoring him throughout the summer.

RB Seth McGowan, Kentucky

McGowan is coming off a solid season with the Kentucky Wildcats, where he rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns on 4.4 yards per carry. He was good but not spectacular. However, he turned a ton of heads at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

His impressive athleticism was on display when the 223-pounder ran a 4.49 40-yard dash and had a 42.5-inch vertical leap, which was the second best in the past two decades. That could lead to him sneaking up draft boards and giving him an easier path to an opportunity on the next level.

WR CJ Daniels Jr, Miami

Daniels is a special player with a ton of upside. After six years in college, he is a polished receiver who does all the little things well, which can help get him on the field early in his career despite likely being an early Day 3 pick.

He is a strong run blocker, route runner, and understands the nuances of the position. When you pair that with impressive physical ability, he could break out in the NFL with the right landing spot.

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Sarratt has had an outstanding college career and is coming off a great season with the Hoosiers. He formed an impressive duo with likely first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr, helping Fernando Mendoza become a Heisman Trophy winner.

Last season, he caught 65 passes for 830 yards and 15 touchdowns. There are some concerns about his athleticism, but there are very few worries about his skill.

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