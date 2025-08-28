The Top Five Fantasy Football Kickers Featuring Brandon Aubrey
The kicker position is not exactly the Rolls Royce of positions in fantasy these days. If you don’t get Brandon Aubrey, there are several other options including Cameron Dicker and Will Lutz among others.
The position is not exactly the cream of the crop but it has its own place. The SI Invitational Fantasy Football League did not see a kicker selectied until the 16th round. Kicker should never go inside the Top 100 or 150 of most drafts. Although checking your league for increased premiums on longer kicks cannot hurt.
As a result, here are our Top 5 kickers for the 2025 season. A few surprises did not quite make the cut. Therefore, let us get kicking!
Best Five Fantasy Football Kicking Options
Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys: Aubrey had a down year by his standards yet still belted 40 field goals in Dallas. After a 36-for-38 campaign in 2023, the kicker bootted 49 of 52 extra point attempts. The good news for Aubrey owners is that Dak Prescott is back. A healthy Prescott should mean many more opportunities. A fully thriving Dallas offense could see Aubrey produce at a top rate once again for fantasy football owners.
Cameron Dicker, Chargers: Dicker's biggest knock may have been his health. However, the last two years have seen the Los Angeles kicker play all 17 games. In 2024, Dicker kicked 39 field goals and only missed three. Also, he only missed three extra points. Dicker has never executed at below a 90% rate. With the AFC West, it seems like a kicker is a good thing to have. Three of the Top 10 projected ickers are from the division. A full season means a potential 35+ field goals and 35+ extra points again.
Jake Bates, Lions: Detroit still has one of the best offenses in the NFL. Having a kicker who is accurate can never hurt. Enter Jake Bates. Bates kicked a whopping 64 extra points in his rookie season. Maybe he does not get quite to that level. However, approaching 30 field goals is a distnct possibility. Bates went 26-29 and made all 13 kicks inside 40 yards. Bates has a leg with a long of 58 yards. It also does not hurt that he kicks in a dome the majority of the time.
Wil Lutz, Broncos: The Broncos have a very good kicker in Lutz. Despite only one Pro Bowl appeance, the kicker has been great his past two seasons in Denver. With a revitalized Denver offense, Lutz should see even more chances to boot the pigskin for more fantasy points. In 2024, he nailed all 46 extra points and went 31 for 34 with field goals. Add in some close divisional games and Lutz becomes an even bigger asset in fantasy football circles.
Chase McLaughlin, Buccaners: Yes, the fifth spot was one of the most highly contested spots. Ka'imi Fairburn and even Chris Boswell was pretty close. However, the potential of Tampa Bay's offense again was enough to keep McLaughlin inside the Top 5. The Buccaneers' kicker may not go over 50 extra poitns again but his accuracy is uncanny. In 2024, he made all 22 field goal attempts inside 50 yards. That sould be enough for fantasy owners who lose out on any of the other top choices.