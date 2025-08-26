SI

SI Invitational Fantasy Football Experts League Draft Results

Michael Fabiano

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was one of the top overall picks in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts League.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was one of the top overall picks in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Invitational Experts League. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Sports Illustrated Invitational Fantasy Football Experts League is a 12-team, 18-round, full-point PPR Super Flex draft with a tight end premium (1.5 points per catch). Each team is required to field a starting lineup with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one super flex (QB/RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense.

The participants included me, Nelson Sousa of FTN, Lindsay Rhodes of Sumer Sports, Bob Harris of FootballGuys, Howard Bender of Fantasy Alarm, Jen Piacenti of Shark Bets, Mike Harmon of FOX Sports Radio, Bill Enright of Fantasy Sports on SI, Andy Beherns, Criag Ellenport of Athlon Sports, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports and actor and defending champion James Roday Rodriguez.

Below are the results of the draft with a few notes from the first 16 rounds in terms of what I was thinking when I was on was on the clock.

Enjoy!

Expert Fantasy Football League Draft Results

Round 1

Round/Pick

Team

Player

1.1

Sousa

Josh Allen, QB, Bills

1.2

Rhodes

Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens

1.3

Harris

Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

1.4

Bender

Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders

1.5

Piacenti

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

1.6

Harmon

Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons

1.7

Enright

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions

1.8

Behrens

Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders

1.9

Ellenport

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals

1.10

Eisenberg

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

1.11

Rodriguez

Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

1.12

Fabiano

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings

Fabs' Notes: I almost always take a quarterback in the first round of a Superflex league, but I didn't want Patrick Mahomes or Bo Nix (best available). So, I went with the best non-quarterback on my board, Jefferson. Being this is a tight end premium league, it was no shock to see Bowers go in Round 1. He wasn't on my first-round bingo card, though.

Round 2

Round/Pick

Team

Player

2.13

McMillan

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions

2.14

Dewey

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

2.15

Platana

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

2.16

Rodriguez

Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

2.17

Pluym

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

2.18

Verderame

Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals

2.19

Giuffria

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars

2.20

Mosher

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

2.21

Fabiano

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

2.22

Summers

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs

2.23

De Los Santos

Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers

2.24

Eisenberg

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals

Fabs' Notes: Since I didn't want Mahomes or Nix (who did go later in the round), I went with the next-best non-quarterback on my roster ... St. Brown. By doing this, I know I'm going to have to look hard at quarterbacks in the third and fourth rounds. It's notable that half of the picks in this round were running backs, including Irving and Brown.

Round 3

Round/Pick

Team

Player

3.25

Sousa

Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers

3.26

Rhodes

Nico Collins, WR, Texans

3.27

Harris

Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals

3.28

Bender

Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers

3.29

Piacenti

George Kittle, TE, 49ers

3.30

Harmon

Drake London, WR, Falcons

3.31

Enright

Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

3.32

Behrens

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

3.33

Ellenport

Puka Nacua, WR, Rams

3.34

Eisenberg

De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

3.35

Rodriguez

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams

3.36

Fabiano

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

Fabs' Notes: Like I said, I had to look hard at quarterbacks ... and I did, taking Prescott. I'm expecting him to have a big season through the air and a potential top-12 finish at the position. I was surprised to see McConkey go ahead of some of the other wideouts like Collins, London and Puka. That's pretty bold, cotton. Kittle was the third tight end off the board.

Round 4

Round/Pick

Team

Player

4.37

McMillan

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

4.38

Dewey

Drake Maye, QB, Patriots

4.39

Platana

A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

4.40

Rodriguez

James Cook, RB, Bills

4.41

Pluym

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

4.42

Verderame

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

4.43

Giuffria

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

4.44

Mosher

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

4.45

Fabiano

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

4.46

Summers

Davante Adams, WR, Rams

4.47

De Los Santos

Jordan Love, QB, Packers

4.48

Eisenberg

Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals

Fabs' Notes: Since I won't pick again for a while, I didn't want to wait to take a second quarterback. As a result, I landed one of my favorite breakout candidates at the position, Williams. There are no excuses for the USC product in his second NFL season, as the Bears have put him in a great spot to succeed. He was one of seven quarterbacks picked in the round.

Round 5

Round/Pick

Team

Player

5.49

Sousa

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

5.50

Rhodes

Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks

5.51

Harris

Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints

5.52

Bender

Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders

5.53

Piacenti

Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers

5.54

Harmon

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons

5.55

Enright

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

5.56

Behrens

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

5.57

Ellenport

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

5.58

Eisenberg

Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers

5.59

Rodriguez

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals

5.60

Fabiano

Breece Hall, RB, Jets

Fabs' Notes: With two quarterbacks and two wide receivers on the roster, it's time to start looking for a running back. And while Hall scares the heck out of me, he was the best back left on the board. I'll have to hope he can push for low RB1 fantasy totals in what could be a committee in New York.

Round 6

Round/Pick

Team

Player

6.61

Fabiano

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

6.62

Rodriguez

DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers

6.63

Eisenberg

Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins

6.64

Ellenport

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

6.65

Behrens

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets

6.66

Enright

DJ Moore, WR, Bears

6.67

Harmon

Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs

6.68

Piacenti

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers

6.69

Bender

Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos

6.70

Harris

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

6.71

Rhodes

Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

6.72

Sousa

James Conner, RB, Cardinals

Fabs Notes: I wanted to get a top-five tight end due to the premium scoring, and I wasn't going to get one unless I took LaPorta here. I know I still need another running back, but I just didn't see one that would be more valuable than LaPorta based on the scoring system. Notably, Kelce went just a few spots after me.

Round 7

Round/Pick

Team

Player

7.73

Sousa

Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

7.74

Rhodes

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

7.75

Harris

Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans

7.76

Bender

D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears

7.77

Piacenti

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

7.78

Harmon

RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos

7.79

Enright

Evan Engram, TE, Broncos

7.80

Behrens

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

7.81

Ellenport

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

7.82

Eisenberg

David Njoku, TE, Browns

7.83

Rodriguez

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings

7.84

Fabiano

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans

Fabs' Notes: I was hoping Harvey fell to me at this point in the draft, but he went a few spots ahead of me. Once that happened, I thought of grabbing Hockenson and flexing him because of the tight end premium. Alas, he went one pick ahead of me (Roday sniped me several times in the draft)! As a result, I took Pollard as my second running back instead.

Round 8

Round/Pick

Team

Player

8.85

Fabiano

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

8.86

Rodriguez

Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs

8.87

Eisenberg

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions

8.88

Ellenport

Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens

8.89

Behrens

Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks

8.90

Enright

Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers

8.91

Harmon

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

8.92

Piacenti

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

8.93

Bender

Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens

8.94

Harris

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

8.95

Rhodes

Chris Olave, WR, Saints

8.96

Sousa

Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings

Fabs' Notes: I'm wicked high on Egbuka, and there was no chance I'd get him if I didn't grab him here. With Chris Godwin still recovering from multiple ankle surgeries and Jalen McMillan out for an extended period of time, Egbuka could make an instant impact for the Buccaneers and fantasy football managers.

Round 9

Round/Pick

Team

Player

9.97

Sousa

Matthew Golden, WR, Packers

9.98

Rhodes

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

9.99

Harris

Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

9.100

Bender

Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars

9.101

Piacenti

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

9.102

Harmon

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks

9.103

Enright

Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots

9.104

Behrens

Rome Odunze, WR, Bears

9.105

Ellenport

Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks

9.106

Eisenberg

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

9.107

Rodriguez

Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders

9.108

Fabiano

Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys

Fabs' Notes: How about a quarterback and tight end stack? Ferguson could be a bargain, as his best fantasy season came two years ago when Prescott was under center. With the tight end premium, I like Ferguson to be a potential flex starter in this lineup.

Round 10

Round/Pick

Team

Player

10.109

Fabiano

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders

10.110

Rodriguez

Cam Ward, QB, Titans

10.111

Eisenberg

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

10.112

Ellenport

Joe Mixon, RB, Texans

10.113

Behrens

Geno Smith, QB, Raiders

10.114

Enright

Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams

10.115

Harmon

Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars

10.116

Piacenti

Joe Flacco, QB, Browns

10.117

Bender

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers

10.118

Harris

Russell Wilson, QB, Giants

10.119

Rhodes

Zach Errtz, TE, Commanders

10.120

Sousa

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

Fabs' Notes: I admit it ... I jumped on the Bill bandwagon. I didn't love any of the other available running backs, so I took a shot that Croskey-Merritt will be the Commanders' new starting running back in place of Brian Robinson Jr. There's definitely some risk involved to have him as my third back, but I'm hoping the exciting rookie pans out.

Round 11

Round/Pick

Team

Player

11.121

Sousa

Daniel Jones, QB, Colts

11.122

Rhodes

Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

11.123

Harris

Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars

11.124

Bender

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

11.125

Piacenti

Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys

11.126

Harmon

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders

11.127

Enright

Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers

11.128

Behrens

Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

11.129

Ellenport

Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens

11.130

Eisenberg

Braelon Allen, RB, Jets

11.131

Rodriguez

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

11.132

Fabiano

Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns

Fabs' Notes: I've drafted Judkins in so many leagues it's ridiculous at this point, but I can't pass on the potential value. Even if he's suspended for a few games, the rookie should take over as the Browns featured back at some point. It's another question in a fantasy backfield that has big potential but also a possibly low floor.

Round 12

Round/Pick

Team

Player

12.133

Fabiano

Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers

12.134

Rodriguez

Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers

12.135

Eisenberg

Keon Coleman, WR, Bills

12.136

Ellenport

Sheduer Sanders, QB, Browns

12.137

Behrens

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

12.138

Enright

Najee Harris, RB, Chargers

12.139

Harmon

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts

12.140

Piacenti

Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

12.141

Bender

Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders

12.142

Harris

Nick Chubb, RB, Texans

12.143

Rhodes

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

12.144

Sousa

Mason Taylor, TE, Jets

Fabs' Notes: Based on my last three picks, you know I'm not afraid to take some risks. Jennings has a calf injury and either wants a new deal or to be traded, but do we really think he's going to miss all or most of the season? That benefits no one. He's also the fourth receiver on this fantasy squad, so I can live without him for a few weeks if needed.

Round 13

Round/Pick

Team

Player

13.145

Sousa

Ray Davis, RB, Bills

13.146

Rhodes

Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots

13.147

Harris

Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints

13.148

Bender

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

13.149

Piacenti

Christian Kirk, WR, Texans

13.150

Harmon

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

13.151

Enright

Josh Downs, WR, Colts

13.152

Behrens

Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars

13.153

Ellenport

Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans

13.154

Eisenberg

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

13.155

Rodriguez

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

13.156

Fabiano

Tyler Shough, QB, Saints

Fabs' Notes: I don't love this pick, but I took a chance on Shough to be my third quarterback. Heck, he might not even start for the Saints (it could very well be Spencer Rattler), but that's what you run into in Superflex leagues. If you follow each round, you'll see plenty of NFL backups being drafted ... like Richardson earlier in the round.

Round 14

Round/Pick

Team

Player

14.157

Fabiano

Jerome Ford, RB, Browns

14.158

Rodriguez

Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers

14.159

Eisenberg

Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars

14.160

Ellenport

Rhasmondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

14.161

Behrens

Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants

14.162

Enright

Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos

14.163

Harmon

Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers

14.164

Piacenti

Tre Harris, WR, Chargers

14.165

Bender

Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals

14.166

Harris

Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders

14.167

Rhodes

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

14.168

Sousa

Tyler Allgieier, RB, Falcons

Fabs' Notes: Since I have Judkins, I took Ford as insurance. He should play a big role in the Browns backfield until the rookie's situation is figured out, so it was a good move to grab him as depth.

Round 15

Round/Pick

Team

Player

15.169

Sousa

Alec Pierce, WR, Colts

15.170

Rhodes

Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks

15.171

Harris

Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers

15.172

Bender

Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins

15.173

Piacenti

Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns

15.174

Harmon

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Rams

15.175

Enright

Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers

15.176

Behrens

Rochson Johnson, RB, Bears

15.177

Ellenport

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons

15.178

Eisenberg

Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots

15.179

Rodriguez

Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Comamnders

15.180

Fabiano

Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers

Fabs' Notes: I know Smith is going to come nowhere near his breakout 2024 season, but for him to be on the board this late in a tight end premium league was surprising. With other teams drafting NFL backup quarterbacks and fliers at other positions, I couldn't pass on the value.

Round 16

Round/Pick

Team

Player

16.181

Fabiano

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

16.182

Rodriguez

Eagles defense

16.183

Eisenberg

Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins

16.184

Ellenport

Broncos defense

16.185

Behrens

Steelers defense

16.186

Enright

Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys

16.187

Harmon

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs

16.188

Piacenti

Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks

16.189

Bender

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

16.19

Harris

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers

16.191

Rhodes

Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears

16.192

Sousa

Vikings defense

Fabs' Notes: I already have a couple of Browns on this roster, so why not add one more in Tillman? The kid has talent, and the announcement of Joe Flacco being their starter certainly helps the value of Cleveland's pass catchers.

Round 17

Round/Pick

Team

Player

17.193

Sousa

Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers

17.194

Rhodes

Chris Boswell, K, Steelers

17.195

Harris

Ravens defense

17.196

Bender

Texans defense

17.197

Piacenti

Bills defense

17.198

Harmon

Patriots defense

17.199

Enright

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants

17.200

Behrens

Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens

17.201

Ellenport

Tyler Loop, K, Ravens

17.202

Eisenberg

Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans

17.203

Rodriguez

Jake Bates, K, Lions

17.204

Fabiano

Chase McLaughlin, K, Buccaneers

Round 18

Round/Pick

Team

Player

18.205

Fabiano

Cardinals defnese

18.206

Rodriguez

Chiefs defense

18.207

Eisenberg

49ers defense

18.208

Ellenport

Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs

18.209

Behrens

Wil Reichard, K, Vikings

18.210

Enright

Giants defense

18.211

Harmon

Will Shipley, RB, Eagles

18.212

Piacenti

Evan McPherson, K, Bengals

18.213

Bender

Cam Little, K, Jaguars

18.214

Harris

Jake Elliott, K, Eagles

18.215

Rhodes

Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks

18.216

Sousa

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY