SI Invitational Fantasy Football Experts League Draft Results
The Sports Illustrated Invitational Fantasy Football Experts League is a 12-team, 18-round, full-point PPR Super Flex draft with a tight end premium (1.5 points per catch). Each team is required to field a starting lineup with one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex (RB/WR/TE), one super flex (QB/RB/WR/TE), one tight end, one kicker and one defense.
The participants included me, Nelson Sousa of FTN, Lindsay Rhodes of Sumer Sports, Bob Harris of FootballGuys, Howard Bender of Fantasy Alarm, Jen Piacenti of Shark Bets, Mike Harmon of FOX Sports Radio, Bill Enright of Fantasy Sports on SI, Andy Beherns, Criag Ellenport of Athlon Sports, Jamey Eisenberg of CBS Sports and actor and defending champion James Roday Rodriguez.
Below are the results of the draft with a few notes from the first 16 rounds in terms of what I was thinking when I was on was on the clock.
Expert Fantasy Football League Draft Results
Round 1
Round/Pick
Team
Player
1.1
Sousa
Josh Allen, QB, Bills
1.2
Rhodes
Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens
1.3
Harris
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals
1.4
Bender
Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders
1.5
Piacenti
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys
1.6
Harmon
Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons
1.7
Enright
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions
1.8
Behrens
Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders
1.9
Ellenport
Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals
1.10
Eisenberg
Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles
1.11
Rodriguez
Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles
1.12
Fabiano
Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings
Fabs' Notes: I almost always take a quarterback in the first round of a Superflex league, but I didn't want Patrick Mahomes or Bo Nix (best available). So, I went with the best non-quarterback on my board, Jefferson. Being this is a tight end premium league, it was no shock to see Bowers go in Round 1. He wasn't on my first-round bingo card, though.
Round 2
Round/Pick
Team
Player
2.13
McMillan
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions
2.14
Dewey
Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
2.15
Platana
Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers
2.16
Rodriguez
Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
2.17
Pluym
Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens
2.18
Verderame
Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals
2.19
Giuffria
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars
2.20
Mosher
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders
2.21
Fabiano
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts
2.22
Summers
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs
2.23
De Los Santos
Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers
2.24
Eisenberg
Chase Brown, RB, Bengals
Fabs' Notes: Since I didn't want Mahomes or Nix (who did go later in the round), I went with the next-best non-quarterback on my roster ... St. Brown. By doing this, I know I'm going to have to look hard at quarterbacks in the third and fourth rounds. It's notable that half of the picks in this round were running backs, including Irving and Brown.
Round 3
Round/Pick
Team
Player
3.25
Sousa
Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers
3.26
Rhodes
Nico Collins, WR, Texans
3.27
Harris
Kyler Murray, QB, Cardinals
3.28
Bender
Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers
3.29
Piacenti
George Kittle, TE, 49ers
3.30
Harmon
Drake London, WR, Falcons
3.31
Enright
Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers
3.32
Behrens
Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers
3.33
Ellenport
Puka Nacua, WR, Rams
3.34
Eisenberg
De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins
3.35
Rodriguez
Kyren Williams, RB, Rams
3.36
Fabiano
Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys
Fabs' Notes: Like I said, I had to look hard at quarterbacks ... and I did, taking Prescott. I'm expecting him to have a big season through the air and a potential top-12 finish at the position. I was surprised to see McConkey go ahead of some of the other wideouts like Collins, London and Puka. That's pretty bold, cotton. Kittle was the third tight end off the board.
Round 4
Round/Pick
Team
Player
4.37
McMillan
Caleb Williams, QB, Bears
4.38
Dewey
Drake Maye, QB, Patriots
4.39
Platana
A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles
4.40
Rodriguez
James Cook, RB, Bills
4.41
Pluym
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks
4.42
Verderame
Justin Fields, QB, Jets
4.43
Giuffria
Jared Goff, QB, Lions
4.44
Mosher
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars
4.45
Fabiano
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings
4.46
Summers
Davante Adams, WR, Rams
4.47
De Los Santos
Jordan Love, QB, Packers
4.48
Eisenberg
Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals
Fabs' Notes: Since I won't pick again for a while, I didn't want to wait to take a second quarterback. As a result, I landed one of my favorite breakout candidates at the position, Williams. There are no excuses for the USC product in his second NFL season, as the Bears have put him in a great spot to succeed. He was one of seven quarterbacks picked in the round.
Round 5
Round/Pick
Team
Player
5.49
Sousa
C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans
5.50
Rhodes
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks
5.51
Harris
Alvin Kamara, RB, Saints
5.52
Bender
Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders
5.53
Piacenti
Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers
5.54
Harmon
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Falcons
5.55
Enright
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots
5.56
Behrens
Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers
5.57
Ellenport
Bryce Young, QB, Panthers
5.58
Eisenberg
Mike Evans, WR, Buccaneers
5.59
Rodriguez
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals
5.60
Fabiano
Breece Hall, RB, Jets
Fabs' Notes: With two quarterbacks and two wide receivers on the roster, it's time to start looking for a running back. And while Hall scares the heck out of me, he was the best back left on the board. I'll have to hope he can push for low RB1 fantasy totals in what could be a committee in New York.
Round 6
Round/Pick
Team
Player
6.61
Fabiano
Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions
6.62
Rodriguez
DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers
6.63
Eisenberg
Tyreek Hill, WR, Dolphins
6.64
Ellenport
Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
6.65
Behrens
Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets
6.66
Enright
DJ Moore, WR, Bears
6.67
Harmon
Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs
6.68
Piacenti
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers
6.69
Bender
Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos
6.70
Harris
David Montgomery, RB, Lions
6.71
Rhodes
Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs
6.72
Sousa
James Conner, RB, Cardinals
Fabs Notes: I wanted to get a top-five tight end due to the premium scoring, and I wasn't going to get one unless I took LaPorta here. I know I still need another running back, but I just didn't see one that would be more valuable than LaPorta based on the scoring system. Notably, Kelce went just a few spots after me.
Round 7
Round/Pick
Team
Player
7.73
Sousa
Tyler Warren, TE, Colts
7.74
Rhodes
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers
7.75
Harris
Calvin Ridley, WR, Titans
7.76
Bender
D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears
7.77
Piacenti
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins
7.78
Harmon
RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos
7.79
Enright
Evan Engram, TE, Broncos
7.80
Behrens
George Pickens, WR, Cowboys
7.81
Ellenport
Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings
7.82
Eisenberg
David Njoku, TE, Browns
7.83
Rodriguez
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Vikings
7.84
Fabiano
Tony Pollard, RB, Titans
Fabs' Notes: I was hoping Harvey fell to me at this point in the draft, but he went a few spots ahead of me. Once that happened, I thought of grabbing Hockenson and flexing him because of the tight end premium. Alas, he went one pick ahead of me (Roday sniped me several times in the draft)! As a result, I took Pollard as my second running back instead.
Round 8
Round/Pick
Team
Player
8.85
Fabiano
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers
8.86
Rodriguez
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Chiefs
8.87
Eisenberg
Jameson Williams, WR, Lions
8.88
Ellenport
Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens
8.89
Behrens
Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks
8.90
Enright
Ricky Pearsall, WR, 49ers
8.91
Harmon
Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers
8.92
Piacenti
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns
8.93
Bender
Mark Andrews, TE, Ravens
8.94
Harris
DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles
8.95
Rhodes
Chris Olave, WR, Saints
8.96
Sousa
Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings
Fabs' Notes: I'm wicked high on Egbuka, and there was no chance I'd get him if I didn't grab him here. With Chris Godwin still recovering from multiple ankle surgeries and Jalen McMillan out for an extended period of time, Egbuka could make an instant impact for the Buccaneers and fantasy football managers.
Round 9
Round/Pick
Team
Player
9.97
Sousa
Matthew Golden, WR, Packers
9.98
Rhodes
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos
9.99
Harris
Colston Loveland, TE, Bears
9.100
Bender
Travis Hunter, WR, Jaguars
9.101
Piacenti
Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers
9.102
Harmon
Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks
9.103
Enright
Stefon Diggs, WR, Patriots
9.104
Behrens
Rome Odunze, WR, Bears
9.105
Ellenport
Cooper Kupp, WR, Seahawks
9.106
Eisenberg
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
9.107
Rodriguez
Deebo Samuel Sr., WR, Commanders
9.108
Fabiano
Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys
Fabs' Notes: How about a quarterback and tight end stack? Ferguson could be a bargain, as his best fantasy season came two years ago when Prescott was under center. With the tight end premium, I like Ferguson to be a potential flex starter in this lineup.
Round 10
Round/Pick
Team
Player
10.109
Fabiano
Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders
10.110
Rodriguez
Cam Ward, QB, Titans
10.111
Eisenberg
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins
10.112
Ellenport
Joe Mixon, RB, Texans
10.113
Behrens
Geno Smith, QB, Raiders
10.114
Enright
Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams
10.115
Harmon
Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jaguars
10.116
Piacenti
Joe Flacco, QB, Browns
10.117
Bender
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Steelers
10.118
Harris
Russell Wilson, QB, Giants
10.119
Rhodes
Zach Errtz, TE, Commanders
10.120
Sousa
Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills
Fabs' Notes: I admit it ... I jumped on the Bill bandwagon. I didn't love any of the other available running backs, so I took a shot that Croskey-Merritt will be the Commanders' new starting running back in place of Brian Robinson Jr. There's definitely some risk involved to have him as my third back, but I'm hoping the exciting rookie pans out.
Round 11
Round/Pick
Team
Player
11.121
Sousa
Daniel Jones, QB, Colts
11.122
Rhodes
Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings
11.123
Harris
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jaguars
11.124
Bender
Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons
11.125
Piacenti
Jaydon Blue, RB, Cowboys
11.126
Harmon
Jakobi Meyers, WR, Raiders
11.127
Enright
Kaleb Johnson, RB, Steelers
11.128
Behrens
Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants
11.129
Ellenport
Isaiah Likely, TE, Ravens
11.130
Eisenberg
Braelon Allen, RB, Jets
11.131
Rodriguez
Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys
11.132
Fabiano
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns
Fabs' Notes: I've drafted Judkins in so many leagues it's ridiculous at this point, but I can't pass on the potential value. Even if he's suspended for a few games, the rookie should take over as the Browns featured back at some point. It's another question in a fantasy backfield that has big potential but also a possibly low floor.
Round 12
Round/Pick
Team
Player
12.133
Fabiano
Jauan Jennings, WR, 49ers
12.134
Rodriguez
Chris Godwin, WR, Buccaneers
12.135
Eisenberg
Keon Coleman, WR, Bills
12.136
Ellenport
Sheduer Sanders, QB, Browns
12.137
Behrens
Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills
12.138
Enright
Najee Harris, RB, Chargers
12.139
Harmon
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts
12.140
Piacenti
Luther Burden III, WR, Bears
12.141
Bender
Brian Robinson Jr., RB, Commanders
12.142
Harris
Nick Chubb, RB, Texans
12.143
Rhodes
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers
12.144
Sousa
Mason Taylor, TE, Jets
Fabs' Notes: Based on my last three picks, you know I'm not afraid to take some risks. Jennings has a calf injury and either wants a new deal or to be traded, but do we really think he's going to miss all or most of the season? That benefits no one. He's also the fourth receiver on this fantasy squad, so I can live without him for a few weeks if needed.
Round 13
Round/Pick
Team
Player
13.145
Sousa
Ray Davis, RB, Bills
13.146
Rhodes
Kyle Williams, WR, Patriots
13.147
Harris
Rashid Shaheed, WR, Saints
13.148
Bender
Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans
13.149
Piacenti
Christian Kirk, WR, Texans
13.150
Harmon
Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles
13.151
Enright
Josh Downs, WR, Colts
13.152
Behrens
Brenton Strange, TE, Jaguars
13.153
Ellenport
Tyjae Spears, RB, Titans
13.154
Eisenberg
Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts
13.155
Rodriguez
Jayden Reed, WR, Packers
13.156
Fabiano
Tyler Shough, QB, Saints
Fabs' Notes: I don't love this pick, but I took a chance on Shough to be my third quarterback. Heck, he might not even start for the Saints (it could very well be Spencer Rattler), but that's what you run into in Superflex leagues. If you follow each round, you'll see plenty of NFL backups being drafted ... like Richardson earlier in the round.
Round 14
Round/Pick
Team
Player
14.157
Fabiano
Jerome Ford, RB, Browns
14.158
Rodriguez
Cade Otton, TE, Buccaneers
14.159
Eisenberg
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars
14.160
Ellenport
Rhasmondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots
14.161
Behrens
Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants
14.162
Enright
Marvin Mims Jr., WR, Broncos
14.163
Harmon
Isaac Guerendo, RB, 49ers
14.164
Piacenti
Tre Harris, WR, Chargers
14.165
Bender
Trey Benson, RB, Cardinals
14.166
Harris
Austin Ekeler, RB, Commanders
14.167
Rhodes
Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots
14.168
Sousa
Tyler Allgieier, RB, Falcons
Fabs' Notes: Since I have Judkins, I took Ford as insurance. He should play a big role in the Browns backfield until the rookie's situation is figured out, so it was a good move to grab him as depth.
Round 15
Round/Pick
Team
Player
15.169
Sousa
Alec Pierce, WR, Colts
15.170
Rhodes
Jalen Milroe, QB, Seahawks
15.171
Harris
Adam Thielen, WR, Panthers
15.172
Bender
Jaylen Wright, RB, Dolphins
15.173
Piacenti
Dylan Sampson, RB, Browns
15.174
Harmon
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, Rams
15.175
Enright
Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers
15.176
Behrens
Rochson Johnson, RB, Bears
15.177
Ellenport
Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons
15.178
Eisenberg
Demario Douglas, WR, Patriots
15.179
Rodriguez
Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Comamnders
15.180
Fabiano
Jonnu Smith, TE, Steelers
Fabs' Notes: I know Smith is going to come nowhere near his breakout 2024 season, but for him to be on the board this late in a tight end premium league was surprising. With other teams drafting NFL backup quarterbacks and fliers at other positions, I couldn't pass on the value.
Round 16
Round/Pick
Team
Player
16.181
Fabiano
Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns
16.182
Rodriguez
Eagles defense
16.183
Eisenberg
Ollie Gordon, RB, Dolphins
16.184
Ellenport
Broncos defense
16.185
Behrens
Steelers defense
16.186
Enright
Brandon Aubrey, K, Cowboys
16.187
Harmon
Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs
16.188
Piacenti
Elijah Arroyo, TE, Seahawks
16.189
Bender
Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers
16.19
Harris
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Steelers
16.191
Rhodes
Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears
16.192
Sousa
Vikings defense
Fabs' Notes: I already have a couple of Browns on this roster, so why not add one more in Tillman? The kid has talent, and the announcement of Joe Flacco being their starter certainly helps the value of Cleveland's pass catchers.
Round 17
Round/Pick
Team
Player
17.193
Sousa
Cameron Dicker, K, Chargers
17.194
Rhodes
Chris Boswell, K, Steelers
17.195
Harris
Ravens defense
17.196
Bender
Texans defense
17.197
Piacenti
Bills defense
17.198
Harmon
Patriots defense
17.199
Enright
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Giants
17.200
Behrens
Rashod Bateman, WR, Ravens
17.201
Ellenport
Tyler Loop, K, Ravens
17.202
Eisenberg
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Texans
17.203
Rodriguez
Jake Bates, K, Lions
17.204
Fabiano
Chase McLaughlin, K, Buccaneers
Round 18
Round/Pick
Team
Player
18.205
Fabiano
Cardinals defnese
18.206
Rodriguez
Chiefs defense
18.207
Eisenberg
49ers defense
18.208
Ellenport
Hollywood Brown, WR, Chiefs
18.209
Behrens
Wil Reichard, K, Vikings
18.210
Enright
Giants defense
18.211
Harmon
Will Shipley, RB, Eagles
18.212
Piacenti
Evan McPherson, K, Bengals
18.213
Bender
Cam Little, K, Jaguars
18.214
Harris
Jake Elliott, K, Eagles
18.215
Rhodes
Tory Horton, WR, Seahawks
18.216
Sousa
Justice Hill, RB, Ravens