Top Five Fantasy Football Sleeper Wide Receivers: Alec Pierce And A Pittsburgh Steeler

The key to finding success in your fantasy football drafts is getting the most value out of each of your picks. In order to get the most value possible, fantasy owners need to hit on sleepers who far outperform their draft cost. These are five key fantasy football sleeper wide receivers who will help you win your league in 2026.



Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts



The Colts committed to Pierce as their clear WR1 this offseason when they gave him a major extension and traded away Michael Pittman Jr. Nevertheless, Pierce is currently being drafted as a WR4, just barely sneaking inside the top 40 fantasy wideouts.



In 2025, he caught 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns despite missing two games. His big-play ability has always been apparent, but this season, we expect to see a significant spike in volume as well. Not only do we expect Pierce to have a breakout season, but he also has WR1 upside with a much higher floor than many are giving him credit for. He could end up being one of the biggest steals in your draft.



Michael Pittman Jr, Pittsburgh Steelers



Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) participates in OTA drills at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pittman is being drafted as a fringe top-40 wide receiver as just a fantasy WR4. However, he should be the most consistent wideout on the Pittsburgh Steelers. We expect him to lead the team in targets and receptions.



While he doesn't hold the huge upside of DK Metcalf, who is a physical freak, Metcalf and Aaron Rodgers never quite got on the same page in their first season together in 2025. He has also shown that he can use his impressive frame to be a force in the end zone. He comes at an extreme discount and could turn out to be one of the best flex options this season



Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



If he hadn't torn his ACL last December, we believe that Bell would have been a first-round pick and could have been in the same conversation with Carnell Tate, Jordyn Tyson, and Makai Lemon as a top wideout in this draft class. The WR1 job in Miami is wide open. Heading into the season, the projected starters for the Dolphins are Malik Washington, Tutu Atwell, and Jalen Tolbert.



Bell is unquestionably the most talented wide receiver on their roster if healthy. Even if the injury causes him to get off to a bit of a slow start, by late in the season when you need him most, he will establish himself as the clear-cut WR1 in Miami and a league winner for fantasy owners.



Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers



Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is no getting around the fact that Golden had a disappointing rookie season. He caught just 29 passes for 361 yards and no touchdowns. However, he got what seems to be a vote of confidence from the team this offseason after they let Romeo Doubs leave in free agency and traded away Dontayvion Wicks.



With Jayden Reed coming off an injury-plagued season, Tucker Kraft returning from a torn ACL, and Christian Watson, who has been injured in every season of his NFL career, Golden should be a key piece in the Packers' passing attack. His exceptional speed gives him big-play ability, so if he sees an uptick in volume due to his increased role this season, he's primed to be another breakout second-year wide receiver.



Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders



Nailor was the "big" free agent signing in Las Vegas this offseason to help improve their horrific WR room. While he's far from an ideal WR1, he is projected to be their top wideout this season.



If Fernando Mendoza or Kirk Cousins are even a slight upgrade from Geno Smith, who was terrible last season, Nailor should carry at least some value and upside. He is being far too undervalued, not even being drafted as one of the first 80 wide receivers off the board.

We aren't always easy on the Raiders, but their projected WR1 being drafted as a fantasy WR8 gives him massive value in fantasy drafts. Last season, he finished as a fantasy WR5 as JJ McCarthy's WR3. Even if this situation ends up not being great, it's infinitely improved from last season.

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