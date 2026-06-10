Top Landing Spots For Brandon Aiyuk: Could He Reunite With Jayden Daniels In Washington?

The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues to unfold amidst his feud with the San Francisco 49ers, with whom he is currently under contract. However, it has become clear that their relationship cannot be salvaged, and Aiyuk will inevitably land somewhere else at some point this offseason. These are the top landing spots for the embattled but talented wide receiver, and what his role could be for the upcoming fantasy football season.

Brandon Aiyuk has posted another video on Instagram:



“You wanna know why they really mad tho? They mad because they stupid. They mad because they paid me $50M in 8 months. And then voided my guarantees for 2027. And I’m about to be on a new team in 2026. They mad at themselves.” https://t.co/A6zrHCAq53 pic.twitter.com/HWFKsHJSjq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2026

Washington Commanders

This is the most popular landing spot for Aiyuk. He would reunite with his college quarterback at Arizona State, Jayden Daniels. It's the perfect fit for both parties. Aiyuk needs a fresh start with a new team that will be willing to take the risk on him and overlook all the issues he's had with the 49ers. Having a leader and star like Daniels to vouch for him could go a long way in this situation.

The Commanders are also in dire need of a wide receiver to pair with an aging Terry McLaurin on the outside. McLaurin will be 31 years old this season, and their second option right now might be third-round rookie Antonio Williams. This landing spot would give Aiyuk a shot at a starting job on a team that made the playoffs in 2024 when Daniels was healthy during his rookie season. Washington is the best-case scenario for Aiyuk.

Miami Dolphins

No team needs a wide receiver more than the Dolphins. They could be willing to take a shot on Aiyuk on a one-year prove-it deal. He could step in and immediately be their Week 1 WR1.

The issue with Miami is that they don't have the cap space to out-bid anybody. Money could be the issue here; nevertheless, they could also give him the best shot to get another big long-term contract if he plays this season on a one-year deal. Miami could be a great landing spot, but working out the money could prove to be a massive hurdle.

Las Vegas Raiders

No one does dysfunction quite like the Raiders. They will not be scared off by the off-field issues between Aiyuk and the 49ers. Las Vegas is also in need of a true WR1. Currently, we have Jalen Nailor projected to be their top wideout, starting alongside Tre Tucker and Jack Bech. Aiyuk could step into the Raiders offense and immediately take over as their WR1. This almost feels like an inevitable end to this saga.

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