Top Landing Spots For Carson Beck In The 2026 NFL Draft: Could He Join The Vikings And Compete With Kyler Murray?

The 2026 NFL Draft is now just days away. It will kick off on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. One of the players who we expect to be selected on either Friday or Saturday is quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck does a lot of things well, but has also made a habit of committing some back-breaking mistakes throughout his college career. Nevertheless, there isn't any quarterback in this rookie class not named Fernando Mendoza that he can't be just as good as. It will be interesting to see how the quarterbacks fall in this draft. These are the top landing spots for Beck in this week's NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

It doesn't sound like there is much of a chance that 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers announces any sort of decision on his future before the NFL Draft. While we fully expect him to return this season because we've seen him do this over and over, it would still be wise for the Steelers to have an emergency backup plan.

With a new regime in Pittsburgh for the first time in a long time, it would make sense for them to draft a young quarterback and move on from Mason Rudolph, who has very little upside. Beck has the upside to potentially be able to come in and help an NFL team win games and not just manage games. He also has the talent to be a very good backup quarterback with the upside to develop into a low-end NFL starter.

Miami Dolphins

There is a chance that Beck could play his professional home games in the same place he played his college home games last season. After helping lead the Miami Hurricanes to a National Championship game just a few months ago, the Dolphins could opt to bring him in to compete for the backup job with one of their 11 draft picks.

It's clear that the Dolphins plan to give their big free agent signing, Malik Willis, every chance to succeed in Miami as the starting quarterback, but while he's exciting, he's far from a lock to be great or even good. Much of what we expect from Willis is just projection based on a very small sample size. If he does end up falling on his face, it would be smart to have another young quarterback waiting in the wings to help stabilize the team.

Minnesota Vikings

This is another team that brought in an exciting but risky starting quarterback. Minnesota took a low-risk shot on Kyler Murray this offseason with very little money invested in him.

JJ McCarthy was an unmitigated disaster, so they need to just cut their losses and move on from him. It would make sense for them to draft a young a quarterback in the mid-rounds who they hope can win the backup job and compete with Murray. Once you get beyond Fernando Mendoza, Beck has as good a shot as any of the quarterback prospects to develop into a solid backup with low-end starter upside.

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