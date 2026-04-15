6 Fantasy Football Risers And Fallers: Led By Malik Willis And DeVonta Smith

We have already seen the fantasy football world shaken up by NFL free agency. Things are only going to get crazier with the 2026 NFL Draft just about a week away. A ton of players have already seen their fantasy value either rise or fall since the season concluded. These are some of the top risers and fallers so far this offseason.

Risers

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

It's easy to see why Willis has seen his value spike. He went from a backup in Green Bay to getting a lucrative contract to start in Miami. While it may not be the best situation after they moved on from Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this offseason, he also landed somewhere with next to no competition at the position.

RB Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) returns a kick off return during the first quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jags let Travis Etienne leave in free agency for the New Orleans Saints, leaving Tuten to be the projected started in Jacksonville. Adding Chris Rodriguez has haulted the hype a bit, but most don't look at Rodriguez as a serious threat to take the starting role from Tuten.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

Doubs signed with the Patriots early on in free agency with most of us assuming they'd also be bringing in AJ Brown or another big wide receiver to be the top guy. However, they haven't. As of now, he's the projected WR1. That could all change at any moment, but until it does, Doubs has become a high-upside value pick and the potential WR1 in New England.

Fallers

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

At one point, Benson looked like the running back of the future in Arizona, even after getting injured last season. Then the team extended James Conner and signed free agent Tyler Allgeier. Benson's value has tanked and he could be the third running back drafted on his own team this season.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The offseason started with the assumption that AJ Brown would be traded and there was a decent chance Dallas Goedert could be out in Philly too. This obviously skyrocketed Smith's value. Nevertheless, we are now in mid-April and Brown is still an Eagle, and Goedert has signed a new deal with the team. Smith is now back where he started until further notice.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Sutton has always been a wide receiver that fantasy owners were skeptical of, but he was still the WR1 in a solid offense. With the Broncos acquiring Jaylen Waddle this offseason, that is no longer the case. The team traded a first-round pick for Waddle, so it appears that they are viewing him as their clear top target.

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