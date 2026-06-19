Top Landing Spots For Deebo Samuel: He Could Rejuvenate His Fantasy Value With An MVP Quarterback

As we get deeper into the offseason, the important free agents have become few and far between. Nevertheless, there are still some available. One of the key free agents who could still be a difference-maker in fantasy football is Deebo Samuel. These are the top NFL landing spots for Samuel.

Baltimore Ravens

No one seems to like bringing in aging wide receivers for one last run more than the Ravens. We have seen them do this time and time again. They signed DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr, Dez Bryant, Jeremy Maclin, Anquan Boldin, Steve Smith, and the list goes on. Samuel fits that bill perfectly.

With that said, they signed Hopkins last season to fill a role that needed to be filled. That role still remains. Baltimore needs a reliable wide receiver who can bring in contested catches, make plays with the ball in their hands, and be useful down in the red zone.

He will be 30 years old this season, but he wasn't bad last season, despite playing in a horrific offense once Jayden Daniels went down. Samuel still scored six touchdowns and caught 72 passes. While he may no longer be elite, he still has juice left in the tank and could be an impact player with the Ravens, with Lamar Jackson throwing him the ball.

Los Angeles Chargers

We expect the Chargers to just bring back Keenan Allen at some point this season; however, if they don't, they could turn to Samuel to step into their offense. Samuel had some of his best years with Chargers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel back when they were both in San Francisco. McDaniel knows how to deploy him, and Samuel has the versatility McDaniel loves in his offense.

San Francisco 49ers

Speaking of Deebo's glory days, he could just head back home to San Francisco. They may have parted ways in 2025, but both parties were better when they were together. The team did bring in Mike Evans, but they still need more proven options at wide receiver.

Ricky Pearsall has not been able to stay healthy in the NFL, and it's a done deal for Brandon Aiyuk with the 49ers. They could bring back Samuel to be a reliable and familiar option for Brock Purdy to throw to.

His versatility could also be extremely useful with George Kittle coming off a ruptured Achilles, and Christian McCaffrey being an oft-injured 30-year-old running back coming off the most carries of his career. Whether it's Pearsall, Kittle, or CMC, Samuel can help fill the gaps as needed.

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