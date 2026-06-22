Top Landing Spots For Free Agent Keenan Allen: Could He End Up Catching Passes From A Rookie Quarterback?

There aren't many high-impact NFL free agents still out there, but there are a few. Most noteworthy free agents still available are either recovering from an injury or are older and not necessarily eager to practice all summer.

One free agent who we expect to get back on the field by the start of the season is wide receiver Keenan Allen. These are the top landing spots for Allen this offseason.

Los Angeles Chargers

If we are being completely honest, this list could have been one team, and it's the Los Angeles Chargers. We would be shocked to see Allen return and it not be with the Chargers. The 34-year-old has played 12 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Chargers, whether that be in Los Angeles or San Diego. He spent 2024 with the Chicago Bears.

Unless he is just done and plans to retire, we expect that Allen is just resting up and will be joining the Chargers later in the summer. If that is the case, it's good news for Justin Herbert and Omarion Hampton, and terrible news for Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

Allen is a reliable pass-catcher and strong run-blocker who gets out there and does all the dirty work. However, he led this team in targets last season, which essentially tanked the fantasy value of all the other wide receivers, causing volatility and subpar production.

Miami Dolphins

Miami is the perfect place for an aging wide receiver to go and live out the final year of his NFL career before retiring. The weather is beautiful, and he could legitimately step in and be their WR1.

A veteran like Allen could go a long way in helping a young offense with his veteran leadership and, more specifically, help develop a young quarterback like Malik Willis. Depending on what Allen's priorities are at this point in his career, Miami could be a great landing spot for him.

Las Vegas Raiders

Usually, this is where we have the Baltimore Ravens, because they collect aging wide receivers like infinity stones; nevertheless, we went with the Raiders. Allen could play out what will likely be his last season in Las Vegas.

Like Miami, this is another young team with a weak WR corps. His veteran leadership could be invaluable to this team, and he would have a legitimate shot to step in as their WR1.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News