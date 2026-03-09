Top Landing Spots for QB Malik Willis in Free Agency, Including the New York Jets

Quarterback Malik Willis is emerging as an intriguing name to watch in NFL free agency. After beginning his career with the Tennessee Titans and later joining the Green Bay Packers, the dual-threat quarterback showed strong efficiency in limited action during the 2025 season.

Willis completed 30 of 35 passes (85.7%) for 422 yards with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions, while also adding 123 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns. As teams around the league search for quarterback depth or competition, franchises like the New York Jets could emerge as possible landing spots.

New York Jets

The New York Jets could be an ideal landing spot for Malik Willis. With uncertainty at quarterback, the Jets would give him a chance to compete for a starting role in Frank Reich’s offense, which thrives with a mobile, dual-threat QB.

He would have the protection of a strong offensive line anchored by former first-round pick Armand Membu, paired with talented skill-position players like Garrett Wilson.

With Justin Fields likely to be released, Willis could step in and contribute immediately.

The Jets are expected to release QB Justin Fields, per @ZackBlatt



“As for Justin Fields: He’ll be released at some point, though the Jets say they are in no rush to make that move. Tyrod Taylor is open to returning if the Jets want him as a veteran backup again.” pic.twitter.com/XXCPKz4twG — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) March 2, 2026

The Jets have already strengthened their offense this offseason, including franchise-tagging RB Breece Hall, and with Willis added, their offense could become one of the AFC’s most dangerous units.

Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals could be an appealing landing spot for Malik Willis for several reasons. The team has struggled to find consistent play at quarterback in recent seasons, and with Kyler Murray likely to be released and Jacoby Brissett possibly traded after a strong season, the door is open for a young, dual-threat QB to take the reins.

Cardinals inform QB Kyler Murray they are releasing him. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/f2iYWuwVoZ — NFL (@NFL) March 3, 2026

Willis’ mobility and playmaking ability would fit well in head coach Mike LaFleur’s offense, which can incorporate RPOs, bootlegs, and read-option concepts. He would have weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr., emerging wide receiver Michael Wilson, and established tight end Trey McBride, along with a strong offensive line to provide protection as he develops.

The Cardinals offer an environment where Willis could grow as a passer while stepping into a team ready to compete in the NFC West

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins could be an attractive landing spot for Malik Willis. The team has faced quarterback uncertainty in recent seasons due to Tua Tagovailoa’s injuries and inconsistencies, and with Tua expected to be released, Willis would provide a young, dual-threat option to compete for the starting role.

Dolphins releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa. pic.twitter.com/RSx95ZOJvP — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

His mobility and playmaking ability would fit well under new head coach Jeff Hafley. He would also have talented weapons like Devon Achane and Jaylen Waddle, along with a strong offensive line to help him develop and stay protected.

With Tyreek Hill’s future in Miami uncertain, the offense could lean on Willis immediately, giving him the opportunity to grow as a passer while contributing in meaningful AFC East games.

