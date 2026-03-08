Three QB Needy Teams That Should Draft Carson Beck

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, next month, with the first round kicking off on April 23. No matter how many great players are available, somehow, it always comes back to the quarterbacks. There are a handful of quarterbacks who will be intriguing potential Day 2 picks.

One of those quarterbacks is former Miami Hurricanes star Carson Beck, who is coming off an appearance in the National Championship game. These are the top landing spots for quarterback Carson Beck in next month's draft.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota has everything they need to be a Super Bowl contender except for the most important piece. They are in desperate need of a quarterback. It would make a ton of sense for them to sign a veteran quarterback to serve as a bridge option and draft a player like Beck to develop as the future starter.

While he does have some bust potential, if you can get him in or close to the fourth round, he is well worth the risk. Beck has the arm to be a successful quarterback on any level, and if the Vikings coaching staff can get the most out of him, he could be a serviceable starter, which is all they need.

Miami Dolphins

Beck could also stay right there in Miami. They seemingly have no plan at quarterback, and that might not change this season in what looks like a lost year as they start a full-blown rebuild. They could draft Beck and let him compete with Quinn Ewers this season, and tank to go all in on a top quarterback in next year's draft if neither of their young options work out. If one of their young quarterbacks does pop and plays great, then they stick with their starter and can use their draft assets to address other needs.

Arizona Cardinals