Top Landing Spots For Stefon Diggs: Teaming Up With Lamar Jackson Could Create Fantasy Gold

As we get deeper into June, the vast majority of top NFL free agents have found themselves a home; however, there are still a few big names available. One of those stars still looking for a home is wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He is coming off a strong season and is sure to land somewhere soon. These are the top potential landing spots for Diggs in 2026.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is the perfect fit for the Maryland native who played his college ball with the Terps. Not only do the Ravens need to upgrade their WR corps with a true second option, but signing aging wide receivers for one last run is what the team has done over and over.

In just the 2020s, we've seen them bring in a 32-year-old DeAndre Hopkins, 30-year-old Odell Beckham Jr, and 32-year-old Dez Bryant. Go back a few more years, and you have Jeremy Maclin, Steve Smith, Anquan Boldin, and Derrick Mason.

However, Diggs is playing at a much higher level than wideouts like Hopkins, Beckham, and Bryant, who they have brought in during the Lamar Jackson era. Last season, Diggs caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns. He could be a key piece to their offense who could help them get over the hump and finally make it back to the Super Bowl.

New York Giants

If the Giants are scraping the bottom of the barrel, bringing in wideouts like Odell Beckham and Juju Smith-Schuster, they could certainly stand to add a veteran wideout like Diggs to pair with Malik Nabers. They have a thin group of wide receivers, and there are some questions surrounding Nabers injured knee.

While Diggs being your WR1 at this age is not an ideal situation, last season, he proved that he is capable of carrying a passing attack for at least a stretch of the season. He would also bring much-needed veteran leadership to that offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Diggs has been surrounded by some off-field controversy over the past few years, and perhaps that has some teams concerned. One team that likely won't be concerned with that is the Raiders. Surely, they would welcome him with open arms, and he would have a chance to step in as their WR1.

Currently, we are projecting Jalen Nailor to be their top wide receiver, but Diggs could potentially beat him out. He could bring a lot of value to the team while also continuing to see plenty of targets.

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