Bryce Young, Michael Penix Jr. and 3 Other Top Late-Round Quarterbacks for 2025
It has been said before, but it's worth repeating. One of the best draft strategies to use in re-draft fantasy football leagues is to wait on selecting a quarterback.
Another great strategy for fantasy managers behind center is to grab a late-round flier with upside.
Young quarterbacks typically fit that description. The best options are likely signal-callers who haven't experienced a breakout season yet, which is why they aren't more highly ranked for fantasy drafts, but ones who have the talent to be a QB1.
It's a long shot any quarterback ranked outside the top 20 entering fantasy drafts this season will become a QB1. But in a late round, it's worth the roll of the dice.
Here are five quarterbacks to target late in re-draft leagues for the 2025 NFL season.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
The Panthers benched Young during his second season last year, but after returning to the starting lineup, Young finished 2024 very strongly. In the final 10 games of last season, he posted 2,104 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.
During that stretch, he averaged 6.6 yards per attempt. He posted 5.4 yards per pass in his first 18 NFL games.
Young didn't look great in Week 2 of the preseason. But the hope in Carolina is Young will take another step in Year 3 with support from wide receivers Xavier Legette, Adam Thielen and rookie Tetairoa McMillan.
Young holds an ADP of 161 according to Fantasy Pros. As the No. 22 quarterback, Young could be available to fantasy managers in the 17th round of 10-team leagues.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
Penix comes with risk because he's only started three NFL games. He isn't gaining any game repetitions this preseason either.
But Penix looked great in his small sample at the end of 2024. He particularly shined against Carolina in Week 18 when he threw for 312 yards with two touchdowns. Penix connected with top Falcons receiver Drake London for 10 catches, 187 yards and both of those touchdowns.
In addition to London, Penix should be able to target receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Kyle Pitts plenty this fall. The Falcons also have one of the best pass-catching backs in Bijan Robinson.
As the No. 23 quarterback, Penix has an ADP just above Young at 162.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
It's never a bad idea to target the No. 1 overall pick from the NFL Draft in a late fantasy round.
The Titans hope Ward can transform the team's offense, which finished 26th in passing yards and net yards per pass attempt last season. Tennessee also had 22 passing touchdowns versus 21 interceptions during 2024.
In his lone season with the Miami Hurricanes last year, Ward threw for 4,313 passing yards and led the ACC with 39 touchdowns. He averaged 9.5 yards per attempt on his way to a top five Heisman Trophy finish.
Ward is expected to struggle early on. Most quarterbacks do with teams who were bad enough to pick first in the NFL draft.
But in a late round, it wouldn't be a bad idea to take a flier on Ward.
Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers
The 41-year-old doesn't fit the bill of a young, high-upside signal-caller. I considered Geno Smith or Sam Darnold for this spot instead of Rodgers, but my colleague, Jason Sarney, released a similar late-round quarterback list Monday, and I wanted my list to be a little different.
So, I'm rolling with Rodgers.
Expectations should be low for the four-time MVP. The Steelers haven't had an elite passing offense since 2020, and Rodgers struggled last year with the New York Jets.
He may only be worse in 2025 because of his age.
But there's a chance the collection of talent the Steelers have assembled recently -- D.K. Metcalf, Kaleb Johnson, Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson and Pat Freiermuth -- could help Rodgers find the fountain of youth.
Maybe Rodgers has more mobility another year removed from his Achilles tendon tear too? Perhaps he has enough left in the tank to deliver one more quality season.
If Young, Penix and Ward are off the board, it's worth taking a risk on Rodgers to find out.
Jaxson Dart, New York Giants
Dart is not projected to start to begin the 2025 NFL season. For that reason, fantasy managers shouldn't consider Dart even a top 30 quarterback entering re-draft leagues this summer.
But the Giants rookie quarterback has looked strong this preseason. In Week 2 of the exhibition schedule, Dart completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards with one touchdown. Including his Week 1 statistics, the rookie has completed 74.3% of his throws and averaged 8.3 yards per attempt with no interceptions.
Russell Wilson is likely to begin 2025 as the Giants starter. For that reason, Dart is a very, very late-round quarterback. In a lot of leagues, he's likely a waiver wire player to target in September.
But the Giants are probably going to give him a chance to start at some point in 2025. If that happens, Dart is worth stashing on the bench as a high-upside option.