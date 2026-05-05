Top NFL Free Agent QBs Including Aaron Rodgers: Real-Life Roles & Fantasy Football Value in 2026

The 2026 NFL offseason features a notable group of veteran quarterbacks still weighing free agency, retirement, or backup roles, and each carries very different implications for both real-life depth charts and fantasy football value.

Players like Aaron Rodgers are no longer viewed as full-time franchise engines, but rather as experienced options who could stabilize a roster or step in during injuries.

Their potential landing spots will largely determine whether they have any meaningful fantasy relevance or simply serve as veteran insurance behind younger starters.

Aaron Rodgers

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a 2025 season that was solid but no longer dominant, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions while totaling about 233 fantasy points (QB19).

That level of production puts him squarely in the range where retirement is a real possibility—efficient, but no longer a player who elevates an offense or provides top-tier fantasy value.

If he returns for one more season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026, the upside leans more toward stability than explosiveness. He can still manage games, avoid mistakes, and keep the team competitive, but in fantasy, he likely remains a mid-QB2 unless the offense takes a noticeable step forward.

A bounce-back would require better protection and scoring efficiency, making any return less about elite production and more about one final, controlled run before stepping away.

Russell Wilson

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) looks on after the game against the Las Vegas Raidersat Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson is coming off a rough and limited 2025 season, appearing in just six games and throwing for 831 yards with 3 touchdowns and 3 interceptions, adding modest rushing production and totaling about 50 fantasy points. That level of output puts him at a clear crossroads late in his career.

One path is transitioning into a media role as a commentator, while the other is returning in 2026 as a veteran backup—possibly with a team like the New York Jets or another contender looking for experience behind a starter.

If he does sign, his real-life upside is tied to leadership and stability. He could manage games and step in during emergencies without completely derailing an offense, but sustained starting-level production is unlikely.

From a fantasy perspective, his value would be minimal. He’d only have relevance in deep or superflex leagues as a short-term fill-in, and his days as a reliable weekly starter are effectively over.

Jimmy Garoppolo

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jimmy Garoppolo is nearing the end of his career with roughly 15,800 passing yards, 96 touchdowns, and a career average of about 13–14 fantasy points per game. After a limited 2025 season mostly in a backup role, he’s now in a similar position to other veteran quarterbacks—either retiring or returning in 2026 as a backup for a contending team.

If he does sign, his real-life value would come from experience and stability, serving as a reliable game manager who can step in without major disruption. In fantasy football, his upside would be minimal, projecting as a low-end QB2 or emergency streamer in deep formats, with only short-term value if forced into action.

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