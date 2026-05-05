Top NFL Free-Agent RBs 2026: Joe Mixon, Austin Ekeler & Veteran Fantasy Football Outlook

The 2026 NFL free-agent running back class features several veteran players, including Austin Ekeler and Joe Mixon, who could still play meaningful roles depending on where they land.

In this breakdown, we take a look at their potential usage, how they fit different offensive systems, and what their fantasy football value could look like if they sign with new teams ahead of the 2026 season.

Joe Mixon

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) scores a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Joe Mixon missed the entire 2025 season due to injury, so he produced no stats that year. Across his career through 2024, he has totaled 6,000+ rushing yards, 50+ touchdowns, and 2,000+ receiving yards on 300+ catches, built primarily as a consistent lead back throughout his NFL career, especially during his time in Cincinnati, where he handled full workloads and goal-line duties.

In fantasy football, Mixon has averaged about 12–13 PPR points per game for his career, with multiple seasons as a strong RB1 when healthy and heavily featured in both the run and passing game.

Looking ahead to 2026, if he is healthy and signed, he projects to continue in a lead-back role rather than a committee, giving him low-end RB2 to mid RB2 fantasy value, with upside tied to volume and touchdown production as a primary offensive option.

Austin Ekeler

Jan 18, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Detroit Lions during the second half at Ford Field. | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Austin Ekeler enters 2026 coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2025 season after just a couple of games, where he produced minimal rushing and receiving output and essentially no fantasy value.

Over his career, he has been a highly productive dual-threat back with roughly 4,700+ rushing yards, 4,200+ receiving yards, and 70+ total touchdowns, along with about 1,797 total PPR fantasy points, averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game across 117 career contests—numbers built largely on elite pass-catching production and heavy involvement in the passing game.

Now cleared for 2026, Ekeler projects more as a passing-down and change-of-pace option than a feature back. His best role is as a reliable receiving complement in a committee backfield, where his route-running and short-area receiving ability can still provide value on third downs and in space, even if his rushing workload and overall explosiveness are reduced post-injury.

Kareem Hunt

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) reacts in the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the 2025 season, Kareem Hunt produced a low-yardage but touchdown-driven fantasy profile, finishing with 611 rushing yards, 8 rushing touchdowns, and 1 receiving touchdown in 17 games while operating in a rotational backfield role with limited efficiency (3.7 YPC).

From a fantasy standpoint, he totaled roughly ~130 PPR points, making him a depth RB2/FLEX option whose value came almost entirely from goal-line work rather than explosive production.

If he signs with a team in 2026, his fantasy value would likely be similar—useful in short-yardage and touchdown situations, but heavily dependent on opportunity and injury context rather than consistent weekly yardage.

Najee Harris

Sep 21, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris (22) takes a hand off from quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and runs for a first down in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Najee Harris had a limited 2025 season due to injury, appearing in just 3 games and producing 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and 25 receiving yards, as he was used in a very small rotational role.

Over his career through 2025, he has totaled 4,300+ rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns, and 1,100+ receiving yards, averaging about 12–13 PPR fantasy points per game, with strong early-career RB2/RB1 production before his role and efficiency declined.

Looking ahead to 2026, if healthy and signed, Harris projects as a committee early-down back who would mainly provide short-yardage and goal-line production, making him a low-end RB3/FLEX fantasy option whose value depends heavily on opportunity and touchdowns rather than consistent receiving usage or big-play ability.

Nick Chubb

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Nick Chubb (21) runs with the ball during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Nick Chubb finished the 2025 season with 122 carries for 506 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns, adding minimal receiving production, which translated to roughly 88 total PPR fantasy points (~5.9 points per game) in a limited, low-ceiling role. His efficiency was steady at around 4.1 yards per carry, but he was no longer used as a true workhorse or big-play threat, making him mostly a volume-dependent FLEX option in fantasy formats.

Looking ahead to 2026, if Chubb signs with a team, his fantasy value will likely hinge entirely on the situation. In a shared backfield, he profiles as an early-down grinder and touchdown-dependent runner, offering short-yardage reliability but limited receiving upside.

That puts him in the range of a low-end RB3/FLEX option, with occasional spike weeks if he earns goal-line work, but overall capped upside compared to his peak Cleveland years due to reduced explosiveness and committee usage expectations.

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