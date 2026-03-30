Top NFL Landing Spots For KC Concepcion: The Texas A&M Wide Receiver Will Be A Star

The 2026 NFL Draft is now less than a month away on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On that first night, the top prospects will be selected by their new NFL teams. One of the players whose name we expect to be called is Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion. While he is not one of the three elite prospects in this draft, he could be ranked fourth in this class at the top of the second tier of wideouts.

Concepcion has his flaws, but he also has massive upside. His acceleration and ability to quickly separate make him extremely difficult to handle in man coverage. He has the talent to be an immediate impact player on the next level. These are the top landing spots for Concepcion in the NFL draft.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are in the midst of a complete rebuild after moving on from most of their biggest stars this offseason. They have moved on from almost their entire passing game, cutting Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, and trading away Jaylen Waddle.

They signed Malik Willis this offseason to be their new starting quarterback, but he has no wide receivers to throw to. Adding Concepcion could give them a formidable QB/WR duo if both players develop and pan out like the team expects them to.

New England Patriots

New England still hasn't made significant upgrades to their pass-catchers. Their biggest move has been signing Romeo Doubs in free agency. That's not good enough for a team trying to get over the hump and win a Super Bowl with an MVP-caliber quarterback on a rookie contract. If they don't make a trade for AJ Brown, they have to draft a wide receiver with their first-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys

It's hard to imagine the Cowboys not going with a defensive player with both of their first-round picks, but what if they don't? What if they select a high-end defensive option with the 12th overall pick, then add Concepcion with pick 20?

This passing attack would be ridiculous. CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Concepcion would form the most dynamic WR corps in the league. While it seems that drafting a wide receiver to a team that already has Lamb and Pickens is a bit outlandish, in reality, it might not be.

Pickens has been franchised, and there is a strong possibility the team won't be able to afford him after the 2026 season. The long-term answer for a WR2 behind Lamb could very well be Concepcion. It's a long shot, but it would be so incredibly intriguing.

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