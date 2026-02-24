Top Wide Receivers to Watch at the 2026 NFL Combine for Fantasy Football

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week, and all eyes will be on the wide receivers for fantasy owners. They are key pieces both in dynasty and redraft leagues. How these wide receivers perform at the combine could drastically impact their draft stock, NFL landing spot, and potential opportunities on the next level. We have seen meteoric rises and players plummet due to their performance at the combine. These are the top wide receivers to watch at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State Sun Devils

Tyson is undoubtedly one of the top three receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft; however, he could land anywhere from the first receiver taken to the third receiver taken. How he performs at the combine could be the difference in a team's decision between Tyson, Carnell Tate, and Makai Lemon. Most analysts and experts have Tyson and Lemon neck and neck, so it might not take much to sway NFL scouts in one direction or the other.

Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Brenen Thompson (0) reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Thompson is a player who is expected to make a run at Xavier Worthy's 40-yard dash record. He caught a conference-best five 50-yard receptions this past season. This season, he has been recorded at a top speed of 23.7 miles per hour, and many believe he could clock in with a sub 4.3 40-yard dash this week at the combine. If he does, we could see a huge spike in his draft stock.

Barion Brown, LSU Tigers

American wide receiver Barion Brown (6) of LSU grabs a touchdown pass during American Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Brown is another player who might not be a household name, but could see a huge spike in his potential value with a strong showing this week. He is viewed as more of an athlete than a wide receiver, but that hasn't stopped teams from reaching for players with blazing speed in the past. We have seen him be productive on special teams, taking six kicks back to the house, and he was the fastest player at the Senior Bowl this year.

CJ Daniels, Miami Hurricanes

Daniels is an outstanding route runner who plays with toughness and can go up and get the ball. He's also dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch. Speaking of his hands, they are elite as well. Scouts are sure to be impressed by the fact that he does the little things well that most rookies struggle with, like run blocking and running a nuanced route tree. However, there are some questions about his upside based on his potential measurables. If he has a strong combine, it could propel him up draft boards in April.

