Travis Hunter, Christian McCaffrey Among Biggest Week 7 Fantasy Football MVPs and Breakouts
Week 7 of the NFL season is in the books, and that means fantasy football managers everywhere are either setting their sights on winning a championship or hoping the season ends.
But beyond the box scores and waiver wire moves, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week. Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another.
Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.
Week 7 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 8, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players who defined the second week of the fantasy football season.
MVPs of the Week - Ja’Marr Chase, Christian McCaffrey
For McCaffrey, a near 40-bomb in fantasy football is never a surprise. Still he had his best performance of the season on Sunday night vs. the Falcons. He posted season-highs on the ground in attempts (24), yards (129) and scores (2). But in McCaffrey fashion, that wasn’t all. He also caught 7-of-8 targets for 72 receiving yards. Scoring nearly 40 points normally isn't a surprise for Chase either, but entering Week 7 he had succumbed to poor quarterback play with Joe Burrow sidelined. However, in just his second start in a Bengals uniform, Joe Flacco fed Chase on Thursday night vs. the Steelers. He finished his night with 16-161-1 receiving line on a career-high 23 targets. His 16 catches were also a career-high. Both are honored as Week 7 MVPs.
Second Half Savior Award - Bo Nix
This award is handed out to a player who struggles in fantasy through two quarters of action but avenges his own performance in the second half. Nix is the runaway favorite, as he was the primary catalyst in the Broncos’ historic second half comeback over the Giants on Sunday. The quarterback had just four fantasy points at halftime before finishing the game with 40. Nix accounted for four total touchdowns, including two on the ground. He passed for 279 yards and rushed for another 48. His 39.96 PPR fantasy points to be exact are the second most of any player this season. Amazingly, the Broncos scored all 33 of their points in the fourth. The 33 points was tied for the second most in a fourth quarter in NFL history. Denver now has its hand on another “Comeback Kid.”
Out of Nowhere Breakout Award - Oronde Gadsden II, Pat Freiermuth
Nobody would’ve believed that two of the top three scoring tight ends in Week 7 entering Monday night would be Oronde Gadsden II and Pat Freiermuth. However, Freiermuth set the tone for unexpected breakouts with a 5-catch, 111 receiving yard performance with two touchdowns on Thursday night vs. the Bengals, earning him 28 fantasy points. Gadsden, a rookie out of Syracuse then followed with a 7-164-1 receiving line vs. the Colts on Sunday. He scored just over 29 fantasy points and now ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards per game amongst tight ends (61.6). Both are owned in less than 5% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
Better Late Than Never Award - Travis Hunter
This award is given to a player who finally had a breakout game. Hunter wins easily, as the No. 2 overall pick entered the season with a ton of hype yet didn’t exceed 64 receiving yards through six weeks. He also didn’t make as much of an impact defensively as many anticipated through the same amount of games. However, he caught 8-of-14 targets for 101 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown vs. the Rams on Sunday in London. Hunter scored the team’s only TD, as the Jaguars got blown out 35-7. He set career-highs in every statistical category. Time will tell if this is the beginning of a bigger breakout.
Bust of the Week - Ashton Jeanty
A close second for this award was Jaylen Waddle, who caught one pass for 15 yards and scored 2.5 fantasy points vs. the Browns. However, Jeanty had a much higher start percentage and was projected for a bigger output. He struggled early in the season before finding his groove as of late. But he recorded his worst fantasy game of yet, posting just six carries for 21 yards and one reception for 13 yards. He scored 4.4 points and the Raiders lost to the Chiefs, 31-0. Kansas City ranked 13th in fantasy points per game allowed to running backs entering the game, but none of that mattered. Whether it's Jeanty’s fault or not, he’s the bust of Week 7.
