Travis Hunter Depth Chart Update: Jaguars List Him As Starting WR And Backup CB
The Jacksonville Jaguars made a bold move in the 2025 NFL Draft, trading up to the No. 2 overall pick to secure two-way sensation Travis Hunter out of Colorado. On Monday, the team released its first preseason depth chart, revealing their ambitious plans for the rookie phenom: Hunter is slotted as a starting wide receiver and a second-string cornerback—signaling a rare, dynamic dual-role in Jacksonville’s game plan.
Earlier this week, Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen appeared on “The Rich Eisen Show” and discussed the fact that this kid could potentially win both NFL Offensive and Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"I do think it's possible," Coen said. "He is committed to driving, not just himself, but his teammates as well. I think his teammates ... these guys are challenging him every single day. He doesn't get a free pass because he was the second overall pick and he's Travis Hunter… They think he can do it as well, but they're going to make him earn it as well in this building."
Travis Hunter 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
By 2024, Hunter transformed from two-way curiosity to certified college football superstar. Logging an incredible 753 offensive snaps and 776 defensive snaps (plus 23 on special teams, per Pro Football Focus), he delivered jaw-dropping production. Hunter finished his Heisman-winning campaign with 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on offense, alongside 29 tackles, four interceptions, and elite coverage skills on defense.
He set the tone early with a sizzling five-game stretch to open the season (highlighted by lines of 7/132/3 and 13/100/2), and after a couple of down outings, he surged again, finishing with three consecutive 100-yard games and five total touchdowns in that span. His versatility, football IQ, and instinctive feel for the game earned him accolades on both sides of the ball and cemented him as one of the most unique talents in college football history.
Hunter’s dynamic ability allows him to win at all three levels of the route tree. His spatial awareness, timing, and natural hands make him a nightmare for defenders in tight quarters. While he’ll need to improve his release against press coverage and prove his toughness in run support at the next level, Hunter’s upside is tantalizing. His route-running refinement is still a work in progress, but the flashes suggest a ceiling in the mold of an Antonio Brown-type impact player. Defensively, he profiles best as a high-leverage, passing-down playmaker—someone who can swing games in a handful of moments.
Travis Hunter Fantasy Football ADP, Projections, Rankings
The Jaguars clearly plan to feature Hunter in the passing game, and his early WR38 ranking leaves room for value. With his explosive skillset and Jacksonville’s offensive upside, don’t be surprised if Hunter outperforms expectations and finishes as one of 2025’s top rookie wideouts.
Fantasy On SI Senior Expert Shawn Childs projects Hunter to finish as the WR38, accumulating 71 catches for 898 yards and seven trips to the end zone. I actually think he’ll do even better than that as he’s currently the WR32 in my 2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings (in all three formats).