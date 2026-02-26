Travis Kelce’s Future Headlines 2026 NFL Free Agent Tight End Market

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 11, and there will be a number of star players who will likely be on the move. This season, there are plenty of fantastic tight ends available to be picked up. Including the kind of difference-makers who can take a good offense and be the last piece it needs to make it great. These are the top free agent tight ends who will be available in free agency during the 2026 offseason.

Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. (8) reacts after catching a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Pitts is the top tight end on the market, but he is widely expected to be franchised tagged by the Atlanta Falcons with the intent of agreeing to a long-term deal. It would be a massive surprise if he doesn't end up staying in Atlanta for at least one more year.

Travis Kelce

We still aren't sure if Kelce intends to retire this offseason or return for another year. Either way, he is set to hit free agency. However, it would be really shocking if Kelce were to return and play for anyone other than the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

At the risk of making this free agent tight end class sound like a disappointment, Goedert is another tight end who we expect to stay put in Philadelphia. With the team expected to move on from their star wide receiver, which will both leave their passing attack down a weapon and give them more financial flexibility. Because of that, we fully expect them to bring Goedert back.

Isaiah Likely

This is the most interesting tight end set to hit free agency this offseason. It looked like he was destined to replace Mark Andrews as the top tight end for the Baltimore Ravens, but after they extended him last season, it looks like he could be on the move. Surely, he wants a shot to be the top tight end somewhere, and he deserves that shot. The Miami Dolphins could be an interesting landing spot for him.

David Njoku

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Njoku is a talented tight end, but after Harold Fannin's huge rookie year, his time with the Cleveland Browns appears to be over. With all the quarterbacks he has had to deal with during his career there, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't want to go somewhere with someone decent to throw him the ball. After their failed experiment with Evan Engram, the Denver Broncos could be a solid landing spot for him.

