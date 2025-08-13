Travis Kelce And 4 More Fantasy Football Overvalued Tight Ends
It's a new era for us.
Travis Kelce as a top five NFL tight end...I remember it all too well.
Fine, I'm done with the Taylor Swift references...even if TB12 is fired up for TS12.
Kelce has been as elite as it comes at the tight end position for the past decade. But the reality is that he's 35 and coming off the worst season of his career statistically.
Kelce had a career-low in receiving yards, touchdowns and average yards per catch, with 823 yards, three TDs and 8.5 YPC in the 2024 campaign. The world's arguably most watched superstar boyfriend still had 97 receptions and 133 receptions
1. Travis Kelce
Some rankings have Kelce as high as in the top five, with many having him at No. 7. It feels like we may see Kelce dip out of the top 10 potentially as his numbers clearly have been on a steady decline as he reaches his mid-30's in what could end up being his final season in the NFL as he is on the quest for a 4th Super Bowl title with the Chiefs.
Kelce might respond to all that with a typical Kelce prime season with Patrick Mahomes and just say...are you ready for it?
Let's take a look at four other overvalued tight ends for the 2025 fantasy football season.
2. David Njoku
Speaking of top 10, David Njoku is sitting around No. 9 on the fantasy tight end rankings heading into this season. The problem is who the heck is throwing the 29-year-old the football? The Browns have a crowded quarterback room and we still have no clue who their starter is. It's assumed it will be Joe Flacco, but that will change during the season.
With the uncertainty of whether it's Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel or the most popular candidate Shedeur Sanders, Njoku will also face uncertainty. Njoku dealt with injuries last year, played 11 games, finishing with just 505 yards, 64 receptions and five touchdowns. He had 97 targets, which is a mix of drops and just bad QB play. Both those reasons are why Njoku is overvalued.
3. Dalton Kincaid
Dalton Kincaid is ranking right around No. 13 amongst tight ends after an underwhelming 2024 season. Kincaid finished with 44 catches, 448 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games on 75 targets. It was a true sophomore slump for Kincaid, who regressed from a strong rookie campaign.
Dawson Knox ranked ahead of him in snap share and the Bills have a more crowded receiver room this season. Kincaid is ranked way too high and there is much more value you can get in tight ends ranked below him.
For those reasons, I'm out. (Mark Cuban voice)
4. Jonnu Smith
Jonnu Smith was sensational in the Dolphins offense in 2024, having his best season. The 29-year-old had a career-high 88 receptions, 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Smith ranks right around No. 17, but some rankings even put him in the top 10 in fantasy football. The Dolphins offense and how they operate is far different than the Steelers. He was used a lot in the slot and they didn't have much depth at the position.
The Steelers have four different tight ends they may be using in Smith, Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and Connor Heyward. It just feels impossible for Smith to come anywhere close to the year had had in Miami. Aaron Rodgers enjoys finding tight ends down the middle of the field, but who knows if Rodgers holds up as well for the entire season at 41 years old.
5. Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews is a fantastic player. He's has a great career. But the reality is Isaiah Likely becoming more and more involved in the Ravens offense each year. This feels like the year Likely becomes the more likely redzone target for Lamar Jackson and maybe even sees more snaps than the soon-to-be 30-year-old Andrews.
Andrew is ranked right around No. 5 amongst tight ends and that high is a bit of an overvalue. It's hard to see him explode for as many touchdowns as he did in the second half again. He finished with 11 and six of them came in the final six games with one each game. It was Andrews' worst season in terms of receptions (55) and yards (673) since his rookie year in 2018 in a season where he played all 17 games.