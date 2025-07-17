Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, And Ranking
Tre Tucker flashed intriguing upside in his second season with the Las Vegas Raiders, showcasing his speed and explosiveness in a more featured role. With 81 targets and an 80% snap share down the stretch, Tucker enters 2025 as a deep-league fantasy sleeper who could carve out even more value if he sharpens his consistency and chemistry with the quarterback.
Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders
Tucker was the fourth swing in the 2023 NFL draft for teams looking to find a Tyreek-Hill-type wideout for their offense. He brings plus speed (4.40 40-yard dash) and quickness while coming into the league at 5’9” and 180 lbs. Tucker should get off the line easily, even with facing press coverage, thanks to his footwork.
The Raiders will have the most success getting him the ball over the short areas of the field, where his opening field running creates yards after the catch. He will also challenge defenses in the deep passing game. Tucker loses value when facing tight coverage due to questionable hands and below-par wins in jump ball situations.
Over four seasons in college, Tucker caught 111 of his 163 targets for 1,426 yards and eight touchdowns. His best output came in 2022 (52/672/2 on 80 targets).
In his first season with the Raiders, he averaged 17.4 yards per catch. Tucker finished with 19 catches for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets. He upped his production to 47 catches for 583 yards and three touchdowns on 81 targets in 2024. His only two games of value came at home in Week 3 (7/96/1) and Week 12 (7/82). Tucker caught a 55-yard touchdown pass against the Chiefs in Week 13.
Tre Tucker 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Las Vegas gave Tucker the most wide receiver playing time last season. The Raiders had him on the field for 80% of their snaps over his last 15 starts, showing their confidence in them. An upgrade in wide receiver depth does invite fewer chances, but his experience in the NFL should help his chances out of the gate in 2025. The addition of Jack Bech should lead to more targets in the deep passing game.
Tucker is currently the 100th-ranked player in our 2025 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings (PPR).