TreVeyon Henderson Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
TreVeyon Henderson enters the NFL with elite speed, untapped receiving upside, and a fresh start in New England after an up-and-down college career at Ohio State. While he flashed star potential as a freshman, his role and production stagnated in a crowded Buckeyes backfield—but the New England Patriots may have landed a hidden gem.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (rib issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
TreVeyon Henderson Fantasy Football Outlook:
The Patriots caught a break when Henderson slid to the second round, giving them an intriguing growth piece to their offense. New England should use him in a rotational role out of the gate, with his best value coming on passing downs. Rhamondre Stevenson will get in the way at the goal line, but he did have seven fumbles (three lost) last season.
Henderson projects as an upside RB2 who needs the Patriots to be much better offensively. His best fantasy value should come over the second half of the season. Let’s go 200 touches for 1,000 combined yards, 40+ catches, and five to seven scores.