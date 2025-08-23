Trey Benson: The Must-Have Breakout Running Back In 2025 Fantasy Football Drafts
Trey Benson’s rookie year with the Cardinals was quiet, but the flashes he showed suggest much bigger things ahead. With James Conner aging and durability a concern, Benson has the athleticism and opportunity to emerge as a fantasy football breakout in 2025.
Trey Bensen, Arizona Cardinals
Over his final two seasons at Florida State, Benson gained 2,267 combined yards, 24 touchdowns, and 33 catches over 343 touches. He gained 6.1 yards per rush and 11.2 yards per catch. In 2023, Benson rushed for more than 100 yards only once (11/200/2) while averaging only 12 touches. He gained 80 of his 227 receiving yards on a scoring play against Wake Forest.
His freshman season with Oregon ended before the season started with a right knee injury. The Cardinals secured their future lead running back in the third round of the 2024 Draft.
Benson is a between-the-tackles runner with the wiggle and power to make defenders miss in tight quarters. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, showing his ability to finish runs over the long field if given daylight at the second level of the defense. His role and opportunity point to workhorse upside at the next level. Bensen will get plenty of chances at the goal line, with a reasonable floor catching the ball. His vision must improve, and his speed is more built up than sudden. Benson should handle himself in pass protection.
Arizona had him on the field for 13 games in his rookie season (no snaps in Week 5 while missing the final three games with an ankle injury). His only two playable games came in Week 9 (8/37/1 with one catch for 18 yards) and Week 10 (10/62 with two catches for 25 yards). The Cardinals gave Bensen five touches or fewer in eight matchups.
Trey Benson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook, Projections, Ranking
Despite his dismal appearance, Bensen finished with 350 combined yards with one touchdown and six catches on 69 touches. He gained 5.1 yards per chance. This draft season, Bensen is the 44th-ranked running back, with a high ceiling if James Conner has an injury. My kind of running back target, and it will be reflected in his projections this season.
Benson is currently the RB43 in our 2025 PPR Ranking and the RB40 in our Non-PPR Rankings.