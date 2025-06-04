Tua Tagovailoa Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Tua Tagovailoa silenced some of the durability concerns in 2023 by starting all 17 games and setting career highs in passing yards and touchdowns. However, last year's concussion and and hip injury continues to cloud his long-term fantasy outlook with the Miami Dolphins.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
Tagovailoa came into 2023 with concussion concerns. For the first time in his career, he stayed upright for all 17 games, leading to a career-high in passing yards (4,624), touchdowns (29), and interceptions (14).
His final stats almost matched his pace from the previous year. Unfortunately, his season ended with poor showings over his final three matchups (203 passing yards per game with four touchdowns and five interceptions).
Last season, Tagovailoa’s yards per attempt fell from 8.3 to 7.2 while setting a new high with his completion rate (72.9). He had at least one passing touchdown in all 11 starts but over two scores in two matchups (288/3 and 317/4).
From Week 11 to Week 14, Tagovailoa averaged 325 passing yards with strength in his completion rate (75.1). He missed four games early in the year, with another concussion. His season ended with a hip issue that cost him the season's final two weeks.
Tua Tagovailoa Fantasy Football Outlook
The Dolphins have pass-catching talent at running back, wide receiver, and tight end, but they must stay healthy, and all players must click in the same season for Miami to rank higher in the offensive standings.
Tagovailoa averaged 19.97 fantasy points over his last matchup last season, putting him in a range to rank as a backend top 12 quarterback. His injury risk and a down season push his early draft ranking in the QB2/QB3 range, potentially making Tagovailoa a value option in 2025.