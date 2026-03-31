Dynasty Fantasy Football First Round Mock Draft: Jeremiyah Love Cracks The Top 10

Following the 2026 Draft, which will kick off on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dynasty startup drafts will begin to take place. This is our first-round mock draft for a single quarterback, PPR dynasty fantasy football startup draft.



1.1 WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals



A few weeks ago, who to select first overall was a tough choice between Chase and Nacua. That isn't the case anymore, at least not right now. We have Chase locked into the top spot.



1.2 WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams



As we mentioned previously, there is a reason why Chase is now an easy lock for the top spot. Nacua continues to get himself into questionable situations, which could lead to a suspension. Those red flags are enough to push him out of the No. 1 overall conversation in dynasty leagues.



1.3 WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks



JSN is now locked into the No. 3 spot ahead of the top running backs. Because of his position and the season he is coming off, he holds more value than any running back in fantasy football.



1.4 RB Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

No surprise here. Robinson is the top running back in fantasy football. He will almost certainly be the first running back off the board.



1.5 RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions



Gibbs' fantasy value was already through the roof heading into the 2026 offseason. However, it has shot up even more. Once the Lions traded away David Montgomery to the Houston Texans, there was no debate whether or not Gibbs is a top-five dynasty option.



1.6 WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings



Jefferson's fantasy value took a big hit after last season. His quarterback situation was a disaster, and it crushed his fantasy production. We now have proof that he's not quarterback-proof, and that situation is still a question mark. However, we expect him to be a steal at pick six, with a huge bounce-back season.



1.7 WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys



Lamb is still clinging to the No. 7 spot here in our mock draft. Nevertheless, in many leagues, he could be drastically higher or lower depending on how the chips fall. Because he will still only be 27 years old this season and George Pickens isn't a lock to be in Dallas after this season, we can't drop him any further.



1.8 WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants



New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Nabers is one of the most exciting young players in the league. He was a superstar as a rookie and will be returning to an exciting young offense in 2026 alongside Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. Unless we get some sort of negative report regarding his knee, we believe he'll climb to at least No. 8.



1.9 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions



For whatever reason, St. Brown doesn't get the love he deserves from fantasy owners. He'll fall to at least No. 9 in most drafts, but he deserves to be higher.



1.10 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame



This is the most controversial pick we have here. There are running backs like De'Von Achane and Ashton Jeanty who could be projected higher, or wide receivers like Drake London. Nevertheless, we are going with Love. Dynasty owners love rookies and upside, and Love checks both boxes. His eventual NFL landing spot could drastically impact his value.

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