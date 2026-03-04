Why the Arizona Cardinals Are the Perfect Landing Spot for Quarterback Ty Simpson

When it comes to the 2026 NFL Draft, all eyes are on Ty Simpson, the dynamic dual-threat quarterback who has the arm, athleticism, and football IQ to make an immediate impact at the next level.

While several teams could benefit from his skill set, the Arizona Cardinals stand out as the ultimate landing spot.

With a franchise that has a young, ascending roster, a creative offensive scheme under head coach Mike Lafleur , and a passionate fan base eager for a new franchise quarterback, Arizona offers Simpson the perfect combination of opportunity, support, and environment to develop into a true NFL star.

.@AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson hitting the deep throws with ease 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/BXiL9gzyYW — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

Ty Simpson’s College Performance

Ty Simpson’s college career at Alabama culminated in a breakout 2025 season that showcased his arm talent, accuracy, and playmaking ability.

Over his time in Tuscaloosa (2022–2025), he completed 334 of 523 passes for 3,948 yards, throwing 28 touchdowns against just 5 interceptions, for a career passer rating of 143.0. His 2025 season as a full-time starter was particularly impressive, as he threw for 3,567 yards with 28 touchdowns, a 64.5% completion rate, and a passer rating of 145.2, while also contributing on the ground with key rushing yards and a few touchdowns.

After spending his early years behind other quarterbacks, Simpson’s emergence as the leader of Alabama’s high-powered SEC offense demonstrated both his accuracy and his ability to extend plays, establishing him as one of the most promising quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Why Ty Simpson Is the Perfect Fit for Arizona

The Arizona Cardinals are arguably the perfect landing spot for Ty Simpson in the 2026 NFL Draft.

With the recent release of Kyler Murray, the Cardinals have a clear opening at quarterback, giving Simpson the rare opportunity to step in as a starter right away. Add to that the arrival of new head coach Mike LaFleur, known for his innovative offensive schemes and quarterback-friendly system, and Arizona becomes a developmental haven where Simpson can grow without being buried on the depth chart.

Pairing a young, talented roster with a forward-thinking coach and an eager fan base creates an environment where Simpson can not only thrive immediately but also set the foundation to become the franchise quarterback the Cardinals have been searching for.

Fantasy Football Impact

If Ty Simpson is drafted by the Arizona Cardinals, his fantasy value could be immediate and high, thanks to a perfect combination of opportunity, scheme, and skill set. With the team releasing Kyler Murray, Simpson is expected to start right away, giving him maximum passing volume and red-zone opportunities.

His dual-threat ability from Alabama, including key rushing yards and touchdowns, adds a layer of scoring that pocket passers can’t provide, while new head coach Mike LaFleur’s quarterback-friendly scheme, emphasizing quick reads, RPOs, and designed QB runs, fits Simpson perfectly.

Coupled with a young, talented receiving corps, he could produce consistent fantasy points and explosive weeks, making him a rare rookie QB with both high floor and ceiling. In short, landing in Arizona positions Simpson as a potential Week 1 fantasy starter with immediate relevance and long-term upside.

