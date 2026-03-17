Ty Simpson Landing Spots: A Candidate To Be The Franchise Quarterback In Pittsburgh Or Another NFC West Team

There is almost no doubt that Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be the Las Vegas Raiders' first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After that, things become a much larger question mark for the incoming rookie quarterbacks in the draft class.

The favorite to be the second quarterback off the board is Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson. Currently, he is the only other quarterback we have projected to be selected in the first round of this year's draft. These are the best landing spots for the incoming rookie.

Pittsburgh Steelers

In the best-case scenario, 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in 2026. He is clearly not the team's long-term plan. They will need to find the franchise quarterback they have been searching for since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

After rotating through a mediocre at best cast of characters like Russell Wilson, Mason Rudolph, and Justin Fields for years now, bringing in a first-round prospect like Simpson will be a breath of fresh air for this franchise. Landing with one of the most consistent and stable franchises in the NFL would also be great for the career of Simpson. Say what you will about new head coach Mike McCarthy or the team's recent inability to get past the first round of the playoffs, but they are not a team that will be mired in chaos or kill the career of a young quarterback before it even gets started.

Simpson would likely get a chance to learn behind Rodgers, who we expect to be back for one more season, and if he is cast into the starting job at some point, he'll have some solid weapons to throw to. DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman are a solid wide receiver duo, as are Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle at running back.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona is one of the few teams left without a starting quarterback set for the upcoming season. Their top two quarterbacks on the roster are Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. Both are solid backups and bad starters. This is a team that Simpson could start for in Week 1.

The acquisition could work out for both parties. Arizona could probably trade back from the fourth-overall and still get their potential franchise quarterback while acquiring extra assets, while Simpson would get a shot to start as a rookie.

We also love his potential weapons with the Cardinals. The offensive line is still an issue; nevertheless, he would also get an opportunity to throw the ball to Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson. They also have a deep backfield that features Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, and Trey Benson.



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