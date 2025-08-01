Tyler Warren And Colston Loveland Headline 2025 Fantasy Football TE Busts To Avoid
There are always a handful of fantasy football players who don't live up to expectations each season. This is especially damaging to your roster when these players come at a high cost. These are the tight ends who will be busts in 2025.
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
ECR: TE6 ADP: TE6
We saw Kelce take a huge step back last season for the second straight year, and this year, he turns 36 years old. He was particularly useless when Rashee Rice was healthy. We also saw Noah Gray become a much bigger part of the offense and the more prevalent red zone target, catching five touchdowns to Kelce's three. As the season progresses, at some point, the Kansas City Chiefs will have a healthy Rice, Gray, and Xavier Worthy, with Kelce taking another step back. TE6 is too high of a price to pay for Kelce, who is more name value than actual value at this point in his career.
Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
ECR:12 ADP: TE14
Kincaid has done nothing to earn a ranking as a TE1 this season. Both his floor and ceiling are low. Simply playing in an offense with Josh Allen does not warrant his current ECR. He's not a major factor in the Bills' offense, and he's essentially a non-factor down in the red zone. In two seasons, he has seen 166 targets and maxed out at two touchdown receptions in a season. Last season, he finished with 44 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns. His involvement is decreasing, not increasing, with Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman coming into their own, and Joshua Palmer being added to the roster.
Tyler Warren, Indianapolis Colts
ECR: TE14 ADP: TE12
From how it sounds so far, based on reports coming out of training camp, Anthony Richardson is the frontrunner for the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback job. No pass-catcher tied to Richardson has been able to sustain any kind of consistent fantasy value. So we definitely won't be buying into a rookie tight end with a WR1 ADP. We've seen proven fantasy assets like Michael Pittman Jr and Josh Downs become completely irrelevant when Richardson is throwing them the ball. There is no pass-catcher on this offense that should be drafted as a starter that you need to rely on weekly this season.
Colston Loveland, Chicago Bears
ECR: TE16 ADP: TE10
We have another rookie tight end making the list, and it's Loveland being drafted as the TE10. The combination of being in an offense with an unproven quarterback who has a lot of mouths to feed is not ideal for fantasy success. Yes, we've spoiled with some big rookie tight end performances the past few seasons, but that doesn't necessarily mean that will be the norm moving forward.
It's not that Loveland can't hit this season; nevertheless, we aren't drafting him this high on an offense with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, D'Andre Swift, Cole Kmet, and Caleb Williams being the guy who has to get the ball to all of them. Loveland should be drafted as a backup tight end who you can leave on your bench and see if he pops.