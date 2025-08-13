Tyreek Hill, Garrett Wilson And 2 More Overrated Fantasy Football Wide Receivers
While all of these wide receivers have upside, fantasy owners are overvaluing them this season. This isn't to say that they can't be productive players, but their ECR and ADP are too high this season. These are the most overrated fantasy receivers of 2025.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
We've all seen Hill's upside, and it's being the best wide receiver of all of fantasy football. Getting back to that isn't out of the range of outcomes for him this season. However, it seems extremely unlikely. He has climbed back into the WR1 picture with his ADP landing him as the WR12 in drafts this season. With all the risk that comes with drafting Hill, that is far too high a price.
First and foremost, we saw his performance and production decline last season, with his receiving numbers dropping from 119 receptions for 1,799 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023 to 81 receptions for 959 yards and six TDs in 2024. That's with him playing 17 games in 2024 and 16 in 2023. Generally, when a receiver whose game is based on speed and athleticism is on the wrong side of 30 and has a drop off like that, he doesn't just bounce back.
Also, there is a ton of risk that comes with him in Miami. Last season, his targets dropped from 171 to 123 because the offensive system changed to get the ball out quickly to the running backs and tight ends. This was in part because of how defenses were playing them, but more because the Miami offensive line is bad. Not only has that caused a change in scheme, but it's also caused quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to get injured. The Dolphins' offense falls apart when he goes down, leaving all of the weapons, including Hill, essentially useless. That's without even getting into all the off-the-field nonsense that has caused a rift between Hill and the team. He's too risky to be drafting as a WR1 this year.
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
The case for Higgins is easy to make. He's an extremely talented receiver with an elite quarterback, and could be in the highest scoring offense in the league, thanks to the Bengals' potentially historically bad defense. However, he's currently being drafted as the WR13, and it's unlikely he gives you that kind of value.
Being the WR2 on his own NFL team already makes the case harder for him to be drafted that high, but then, when you add chronic soft tissue injuries, it makes it almost impossible. Higgins has never played a full 17-game season and has missed five games each of the past two seasons. He hasn't reached 1,000 yards since 2022 and has never reached 1,100 yards in a season.
The most passes he's ever caught in a season is 74, and only once has he scored more than seven TDs. He has neither the floor nor the ceiling of the multiple players being drafted after him. You can't score fantasy points if you aren't on the field, and he has proven over and over that he can't play a full season.
Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
Just don't draft Jets this year because anyone worth having is being overdrafted. Wilson is going as the WR15, and you're drafting him at his ceiling. This is a team with a bad quarterback that isn't going to score points. Justin Fields is bad, the offensive line is bad, and no one on this team is going to return value. If Justin Fields can throw for 2,250 yards and 17 TDs, it will be the greatest passing season of his career. Is that who you want to tie your third-round pick to? If so, fantasy football might not be the game for you.
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
This is simply a volume issue. Smith is being drafted as the WR23 this season, but the numbers don't add up. He is playing in the most run-heavy offense in the NFL and is the WR2 on his own team. Last year, he caught 68 passes for 833 yards and eight TDs on just 89 targets. Jalen Hurts only threw 361 passes in 15 games. The success of this team prevents them from needing to throw, as does their elite rushing attack. The volume just isn't there to warrant spending this kind of draft stock on Smith.