Tyreek Hill Predictions And Ranking For 2025 Fantasy Football
Tyreek Hill entered 2024 riding back-to-back elite seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but injuries and a noticeable dip in explosiveness raised real concerns about his long-term fantasy ceiling. While he remains one of the league’s most dangerous weapons when healthy, his age and declining efficiency have nudged him into WR2 territory heading into 2025.
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Despite playing all 17 games in 2022, Hill did play through some injuries – quad, foot, and ankle. Hill finished second at wide receiver in fantasy points (347.30) in PPR formats while gaining over 100 receiving yards in seven matchups (11/190/2, 10/160, 12/177, 12/188, 7/143/1, 9/146/1, and 4/103). His best play came on the road (79/1,079/6).
In 2023, the Dolphins gave Hill almost the same opportunity (171 targets – 170 in 2022), leading to him matching his career-high in catches (119) while upping his output in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13). Over his first 12 games, he had 93 catches for 1,481 yards and 12 touchdowns, putting him on pace to catch 132 passes with 2,098 yards and 17 scores. Unfortunately, he left Week 14 (4/61) with an ankle issue, costing him the following week and less value over his final three starts (9/99, 6/76, and 7/82/1).
The Hill hype last season lasted through Week 1 (7/130/1). Over his next 11 games, he caught only 48 passes for 571 yards and three touchdowns on 71 targets while gaining only 10.9 yards per catch. His production picked up in Week 14 (10/115/1) and Week 17 (9/105), but he gave away his gains in his other three matchups (2/36, 3/29/1, and 2/20) over the final four weeks.
He played through a wrist issue over the second half of the year while battling a foot issue in late October. Hill lost his explosiveness last season (11.8 yards per catch – career low), highlighted by his catch of 20 yards or more (13 – 29 in 2023) and 40 yards or more (1 – 9 in 2023).
Tyreek Hill Fantasy Football Outlook:
The fantasy market will debate whether last year was his fault or a team issue. Hill turned 31 in March, with two stellar seasons in Miami. His decline in play in 2024 has led to him falling to a mid-tier WR2 in PPR leagues. He falls into the risk/reward category while needing Tua Tagovailoa to stay healthy.