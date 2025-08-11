Overused Running Backs: Christian McCaffrey & Two Others Likely to Faceplant in 2025
The running back position is one of historical wear and tear. For this reason, running backs carry among the lowest durability of all NFL players. Most top running backs will touch the ball 250+ times per year, and everytime they touch the ball, they will be tackled. In such a large quantity of hard-contact plays, injuries will stack up. These running back are ones of high-usage in recent years that will see it catch up to them in 2025.
Christian McCaffrey
One of the most athletic players in the NFL is Christian McCaffrey. I recently listened to an interview with the Bussin with the Boys podcast where McCaffrey discussed his childhood and how strict his father was about managing load and staying as healthy as possible. He is an athletic specimen.
While I believe his dedication to his recovery is commendable, I do believe that his injuries have caught up to him. McCaffrey has carried a notable workload in his time with the 49ers. He now has a broad history of soft tissue injuries and those will linger much worse than any bone breaks will. I firmly believe that McCaffrey will be a very sensitive item this year. For Kyle Shanahan to get the most out of CMC, he will have to reduce playing time, otherwise I am quite confident that time will be missed. Here is McCaffrey's soft tissue history:
Injury
Date
Posterior Cruciate Ligament Injury
Dec 2024
Pedal Achilles Sprain Grade 2
Aug 2024
Leg Calf Strain
Dec 2023
Thigh Hamstring Strain Grade 2
Sept 2021
Thigh Glute Strain
Dec 2020
Kyren Williams
Per Fantasysharks durability scale, Kyren Williams is considered a highly non-durable player with just a 2.9/5 rating. In contrast, Saquon Barkley is a 5.0 . In back to back years, Williams has carried the ball 226 times and 316 times in 2024. His load has been quite high and that will lead to a difficult 2025.
Williams has had five key injuries is the last two years. This includes the same ankle sprain in back to back years, along with a hip strain, foot fracture, and metacarpal hand fracture in 2024. It seems Kyren is injury prone and that does not help his battle with Blake Corum.
Kyren Williams finally got his contract situation sorted out. Last week, he signed for 3 Years $33 Million. You may say that this will secure his workload, but I do not believe so. $11M AAV is a lot, but not other-worldly. If he misses time, the Rams will use Blake Corum. Sean McVay is not shy to this. Look at Cam Akers.
In a matter of fact, Corum had a great preseason debut with two touchdowns. I fully foresee Kyren losing out on some snap equity to Corum and the injuries will only make that worse.
Najee Harris
Few players have seen as much work as Najee Harris in his first four seasons. Each year, he did achieve 1,000 Yards, but he also crossed 250 carries. To make matters worse, Najee Harris came victim to a fireworks accident over July 4th weekend. Many are still unsure of his true eye injury, but it is speculated that he has lost sight in one eye — pure speculation. In a melting pot of concerns, I do not see Najee Harris succeeding in his fifth 1,000 yard season.
Very few NFL teams will run the ball as much as the Chargers. You can say that this helps the case for Najee Harris, but I do not. Omarion Hampton is going to takeover this majority role. Najee Harris is only here on a 1 Year $5.25M contract, and it is off to a bad start. Hampton is the future, and that will be seen.