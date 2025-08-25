The Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleeper Lineup Featuring Jameson Williams
The NFL regular season kickoff is just 10 days away and fantasy general managers are gearing up for the 2025 fantasy football season. Year after year, some of the fantasy draft board’s biggest sleepers can prove to be league-winners in the right situation.
Sleepers commonly refer to players who outperform their Average Draft Position (ADP) and can be some of the best value picks down the draft board.
In 2024, Jacksonville Jaguars rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. took fantasy football by storm, widely outperforming his ADP of 109. Thomas finished the 2024 season as the WR4 in Points Per Reception (PPR) leagues.
Here is a full lineup of players who could finish the season as some of the top-valued picks this fantasy season, outside the top 50 picks (data from Fantasy Pros).
Ultimate Fantasy Football Sleeper Lineup
QB: Kyler Murray, Cardinals (ADP - 94.7)
After three consecutive years of strong fantasy performances in each of his first three NFL seasons, injuries threw off Kyler Murray’s value during the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2024, Murray posted a strong bounce back performance despite the Arizona Cardinals’ 8-9 record.
In 17 games, he completed 68.8% of his passes for 3,851 yards and 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. On the ground Murray added 572 rushing yards and five touchdowns behind a banged-up offensive front.
Entering the 2025 season, Murray is entering the season with an ADP of 94.7, behind players like Brock Purdy (73.9), Justin Fields (81.0) and Dak Prescott (93.3).
The Cardinals offense projects to be wildly improved with Murray at the helm, with weapons like Marvin Harrison Jr., Trey McBride and James Conner at his disposal. Behind a rejuvenated offensive line, Murray could finish the season as one of the top quarterbacks and fantasy football with immense rushing upside.
RB1: TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots (ADP - 67.2)
TreVeyon Henderson kicked his NFL career off with a bang, returning a kickoff on his very first NFL touch 101 yards for a touchdown in the New England Patriots’ preseason opener. The first-round talent from Ohio State fell to New England in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and is slated to play a crucial part in the team’s offense this season.
Henderson will see touches alongside Rhamondre Stevenson in New England’s backfield and will have immense receiving upside in Josh McDaniels’ offense.
The Patriots have rebuilt their offensive line in front of Drake Maye, who will provide the offense with consistent quarterback play to continue building Henderson’s case as a valuable sleeper pick down the board.
RB2: D’Andre Swift, Bears (ADP - 70.3)
Coming off a down year in 2024, D’Andre Swift is poised for a bounce back performance with the Bears this season. With a rookie quarterback and lackluster offensive line, Swift averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry despite entering the season with high expectations.
This offseason, Chicago’s front office bolstered the team’s offensive line ahead of Ben Johnson’s first year at the helm.
In Johnson’s scheme behind a rebuilt offensive front, Swift is slated to see plenty of looks as the team’s lead back, with limited depth behind him.
Entering his sixth-year, Swift is projected to outperform his ADP of 70.3 entering the season, looking to tally the second 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career. Swift fell just 41 rushing yards short of that mark last season, behind a revolving door of an offensive line.
WR1: DK Metcalf, Steelers (ADP - 50.2)
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been the most active - and arguably most talked-about - team in the NFL this offseason. Pittsburgh has revamped its roster coming off another premature playoff exit in 2024, adding Aaron Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay to a team with no shortage of veteran leaders.
Entering Metcalf’s seventh NFL season, he will be the undisputed WR1 in Pittsburgh with plenty of chemistry built with his new quarterback. The Steelers’ depth at receiver is slim behind Metcalf, but the two-time Pro Bowler will see plenty of targets in Pittsburgh’s passing attack.
To boot, the Steelers have several developing pieces on what’s shaping up to be an immensely improved offensive line unit from 2024, giving Rodgers time to launch his signature play-action ball in Metcalf’s direction.
WR2: Jameson Williams, Lions (ADP - 67.9)
Jameson Williams burst onto the scene in his third NFL season with the first 1,000-yard campaign of his career. Detroit’s second-leading receiver is slated to take another step forward in 2025, though his ADP doesn’t reflect such projections.
With an ADP of 67.9, Williams’ big-play potential makes him an enticing pick down the draft board, in one of the NFL’s most consistent offensive units.
Alongside the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, Williams will stretch the field against even the best defenses in the league. With plenty of pieces in place, Williams will retain and build on his role as Detroit’s deep threat in John Morton’s offense.
TE: Elijah Arroyo, Seahawks (ADP - 127.5)
Following the Seattle Seahawks’ decision to release starting tight end Noah Fant, rookie Elijah Arroyo’s draft stock erupted. With an ADP of 127.5, Arroyo projects to be one of fantasy football’s top sleeper tight ends this season.
The former Miami Hurricane is slated to step into the starting job at tight end in a new-look offense, headlined by the addition of Sam Darnold.
In Seattle’s passing attack, Arroyo could step up along the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp to cement himself as a safety valve for the veteran quarterback. Arroyo offers plenty of versatility and is coming off an impressive showing during preseason and Seattle’s offseason program.
FLEX: Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers (ADP - 102.2)
Despite entering his rookie season behind two Pro-Bowl-caliber veterans in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Emeka Egbuka is expected to leave his mark on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense this season.
The Ohio State product will join one of the NFL’s top passing attacks from last season with defenses focusing on his two veteran counterparts. Egbuka, one of the top route runners in his class, will likely be split out in the slot with the entire middle of the field to operate.
Behind Evans and Godwin, Egbuka could carve out a consistent role in his rookie season as he enters the year with established rapport with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who finished third in the NFL in passing yards.
D/ST: San Francisco 49ers (ADP - 132.2)
The San Francisco 49ers are coming off one of their worst single-season campaigns under head coach Kyle Shanahan. San Francisco’s defense faced significant injuries throughout the unit, finishing the season as one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
After allowing 25.6 points per game in 2024, which ranked 29th in the league, San Francisco’s defense is projected to return to form under new defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh.
The 49ers spent each of their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball, bringing in a strong infusion of youth to a veteran defense led by Fred Werner and Nick Bosa. Entering the 2025 season, San Francisco’s defense is expected to re-emerge as one of the top units in the NFL.