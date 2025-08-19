Undrafted WR Efton Chism Making Strong Case for Patriots’ 53-Man Roster
The Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart is full of possible candidates to make the opening roster for a myriad of reasons, but New England fans have their eyes locked in on undrafted free agent signee Efton Chism. They envision the next Wes Welker or Julian Edelman, who were crucial to Tom Brady’s chain-moving passing attack and Super Bowl success.
Undrafted Efton Chism Emerges As Fantasy Football Deep Sleeper
Chism came to the NFL after spending five seasons at Eastern Washington (346/3,852/37), a college where Cooper Kupp developed his foundation skill set and ticket to the NFL. Last year, Chism caught 120 passes for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns over 12 games, breaking the school record for catches in a season (formerly held by Kupp).
He comes to the NFL at 5’10” and 195 lbs., with questionable speed (about 4.7 40-yard dash). Chism controls the short areas of the field with quickness and vision. With the ball in his hands, he shows the ability to make defenders miss and break tackles with surprising strength. In the NFL, there will be much better defenders covering him, requiring him to prove he can win off the line of scrimmage when facing physical cornerbacks. His value will be minimal after reaching the second level of a defense, forcing Chism to create yards after the catch with his open-field moves and power.
Over the first two preseason games, Chism has been highly productive (6/50/1 and 6/71/1 on 14 targets), giving him a chance to make the Patriots’ opening day roster. Here’s a look at his competition:
- Stefon Diggs – Diggs is a veteran wide receiver who is coming off a significant injury, but his summer reports have been positive. I expect him to regain his form this year and lead New England in all receiving categories.
- DeMario Douglas – In a way, Chism’s catch opportunity is almost directly tied to Douglas, who checks the speed and quickness boxes. He is an undersized slot-type wideout (5’8” and 190 lbs.), with two years of experience with New England.
- Kyle Williams – His flashy deep play-making skill set is something this offense desperately needs. He runs well in the open field while needing to prove his hands can hold up under duress in tight catch windows.
- Kayshon Boutte – He’s a developing wide receiver who showed growth last year, and his summer reports have been positive.
- Mack Hollins – New England signed him in the offseason due to his high value in run blocking. He can have some spike games catching the ball when overlooked by a defense.
- Kendrick Bourne – He also went to Eastern Washington. The Patriots signed him to a three-year deal for $19.5 million last year, but injuries have been an issue in back-to-back seasons. His best season came in 2021 (55/800/5) with the Patriots. Bourne will do the dirty work at wide receiver, but he could be on the roster bubble this summer, partly due to a mid-summer leg issue that may be minor.
- Ja’Lynn Polk – After drafting Polk in the second round last year, he turned in a bust season (12/87/2 on 33 targets). He has a lot to prove this year, but his draft pedigree may keep him around. At times this summer, Polk has delivered some highlight moments in practice vs. one-on-one coverage. A shoulder issue has been bothering him over the past week or so.
- Javon Baker – He is the second Patriots’ non-productive rookie wide receiver from the 2024 draft class (selected in the fourth round). The signing of Stefon Diggs and the addition of Kyle Williams almost paint Baker as a practice-squad type player until he shows growth in his game.
For now, Chism should be viewed as a handcuff waiver wire follow for Douglas. The coach-speak out of New England suggests that he’ll make the team, but there is one more preseason game to help someone come off the mat and make one final push to make the Patriots’ 53-man roster.
In deeper fantasy formats, Chism could be worth a draft flier to see how he is used early in the year.