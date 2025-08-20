Viral Video Shows Fantasy Owner’s Hilarious Bijan vs. Brian Robinson Draft Mistake
Recently, a video has gone viral on TikTok that features a fantasy owner with the first-overall pick in his live draft. He grabs the sticker for running back B. Robinson and sticks it on the board. His league mates then begin to howl and taunt him mercilessly. Why would this elicit such a response? Bijan Robinson is one of the best running backs in fantasy football. While Ja'Marr Chase may be the consensus first-overall pick, surely Robinson doesn't deserve this kind of response.
The Wrong B. Robinson
It's because the confused fantasy owner grabbed the sticker of the wrong "B. Robinson." He stuck the sticker of Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson on the board. A running back that the team is currently floating the idea around to either trade or outright cut. This owner made a disastrous mistake that could doom his season before it even starts. Whether or not your league mates allow you to fix your mistake generally depends on what kind of friends you have. If your friends are like mine, you'd probably be stuck with Brian over Bijan. That seems to be the case with the fantasy owner in this video as well.
Looking Back At The Adrian Peterson Draft Day Incident
I've experienced similar situations to this in my drafting history as well. The most notable being "The Adrian Peterson Incident," which essentially imploded the league before it even got started. Back in the mid-2000s, some of my friends and family decided to try out an auction draft for the first time. We set it up and decided to go with an online draft, being that we didn't all live nearby. Draft night came, and everyone was excited.
Then, the first player put up for auction was Chicago Bears running back Adrian Peterson. Not to be confused with superstar running back Adrian Peterson from the Minnesota Vikings. Well, my cousin blew an ungodly amount of his budget on the wrong Peterson and was immediately taunted by the entire league. Let's just say he's not the most stable fellow in the world, so this sent him into a tailspin in which he quit both the family and the league. In the end, the league never really got off the ground because of the incident.
Should Fantasy Managers Be Forgiven For Mistake Picks?
The debate is, should fantasy owners be given a break if they make a genuine mistake? I say yes, but it's so much funnier if you don't give them a break. Still, it's better for the competitive balance of the league if you fix the mistake. The fantasy owner who made the mistake likely also paid, and this could sink his whole year. I'd act like we weren't giving him a break and never let him hear the end of it, but eventually fix the mistake.
However, if you do something like draft an injured player or a player who just lost his job, that's on you. A bad pick due to a lack of preparation gets no remorse. Nevertheless, something like grabbing the wrong sticker should be treated with some level of understanding.