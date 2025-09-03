Washington Commanders Depth Chart Update: Austin Ekeler Named Week 1 Starter
It appeared that the days when Austin Ekeler was a relevant fantasy running back had gone, but with recent news, they may very well be back. On the Commanders’ depth chart for week 1 against the New York Giants, Ekeler is listed as the team’s RB1. This does not come as a shock, given the lead back from last season, Brian Robinson Jr. was traded to the 49ers. It does however, erase any doubts about a potential backups stealing the role from the former Los Angeles Chargers standout, at least to start the year.
Austin Ekeler Fantasy Evaluation
Ekeler’s stock should see a little rise after the recent news. A panel of ESPN fantasy experts has him ranked from RB36 to RB30. After the depth chart release, I’d move him up to the 27 spot in between Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Broncos running back RJ Harvey. The one concern that holds me back from pushing him up even further in the ranks is whether his workshare will be of a typical RB1.
Ekeler, at 30 years old, is starting to decline from his peak performance. He recorded 102 fewer carries and had 16 fewer receptions last year in his reserve role compared to his 2023 season with the Chargers. His share in 2025 will likely tick up, but the empty carries that Robinson Jr. is leaving behind are not extreme. Robinson Jr. last season ranked 23rd with 13.12 rushing attempts per game. Again, he will likely get a split of those runs, but to think he will get all of them and get anywhere close to his workload of old is definitely out of the picture.
Fantasy Evaluation for the Rest of the Commanders' RB Room
The big surprise regarding the rest of the backfield on Washington's newest depth chart is regarding the Commander’s 2025 seventh-round rookie, Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The first-year player out of the University of Arizona has been seen as a big sleeper for fantasy. In the preseason this year, he had 18 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown. On Washington’s latest depth chart, he is listed as the team’s RB4. The odds of him making any sort of fantasy noise this year feel slimmer. He can overcome this and put together a good season, but at RB29 on PPR formats, as ranked by ESPN, he feels like a much riskier pick.
The two running backs that rank ahead of him are Chris Rodriguez Jr.(RB3) and Jeremy McNichols (RB2). It is Rodriguez Jr.'s third year in the NFL. Last year, in nine games for the Commanders, he rushed for 173 yards on 35 carries. McNichols, over his seven year career, is coming off his best season statistically in the NFL. Last year for the Commanders in 17 games, he rushed for 261 yards on 55 carries. The two RBs in fantasy should not be seen as potential waiver wire adds until proven otherwise. For now, the most likely scenario is that they see similar roles to the ones they had last season.