Running Back Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Players For Fantasy Football's Week 1
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson or Ja’Marr Chase. Instead, I'll look at the players who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Fab's Top 10 Fantasy Running Backs Rankings Week 1
1. Bijan Robinson vs. Cardinals
2. Jahmyr Gibbs at Packers
3. Saquon Barkley vs. Cowboys (Thurs.)
4. Christian McCaffrey at Seahawks
5. De’Von Achane at Colts
6. Chase Brown at Browns
7. Ashton Jeanty at Patriots
8. Derrick Henry at Bills
9. Jonathan Taylor vs. Dolphins
10. Alvin Kamara vs. Cardinals
Week 1 Start ‘Em: Running Backs
Start of the Week
James Conner at Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Conner is coming off one of the best years of his career, scoring over 250 fantasy points and finishing 11th among running backs. He should have a fast start to the new campaign, too, as he faces a plus matchup in New Orleans. Last season, only four teams allowed more points to road backs than the Saints. Conner also has one of the top rush/rec yard props among running backs (84.5 on BetMGM).
Start ‘Em
Chuba Hubbard at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Hubbard broke out last season, finishing tied for 14th in points among running backs while averaging a solid 16.1 points per game. He should find success in Week 1, as the veteran faces a plus matchup against the Jags. Last season, only the Panthers allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs. So, despite the addition of Rico Dowdle, I like Hubbard as a No. 2 back this week.
Tony Pollard at Broncos (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard doesn’t have a great matchup on paper against the Broncos, but sometimes you look past the matchup and go with the volume. And with Tyjae Spears out of action, Pollard should see plenty of work as the Titans look to control time of possession to help their young quarterback, Cam Ward, in his first regular-season start. I’d start Pollard as a No. 2 fantasy running back.
Aaron Jones Sr. at Bears (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC): Jones Sr. had a strong 2024 campaign, finishing tied for 14th in points among running backs. While his status as the true lead back is in question after the acquisition of Jordan Mason, I’d still use Jones Sr. in what is a good matchup in Chicago. Their defense allowed the fifth-most points to backs last season, and Jones Sr. beat them for 38.5 combined points in two 2024 matchups.
Jaylen Warren at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Steelers just gave Warren an extension, and I see him as being the team’s lead back to start the season ahead of Kaleb Johnson. A very good pass catcher, Warren should play often in part due to his pass protection chops in an offense with a 41-year-old quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. So if you’re in a PPR league and need a flex starter, Warren fits the bill regardless of the matchup against the Jets.
More Starts
- Omarion Hampton vs. Chiefs (Brazil, Fri. 8 p.m. ET, YouTube)
- Tyrone Tracy Jr. at Commanders (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- D’Andre Swift vs. Vikings (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN, ABC)
Week 1 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs
Sit of the Week
Breece Hall vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Hall is a tough player to bench, but I would temper expectations in a difficult matchup against the Steelers. Last season, their stout defense allowed just four rushing touchdowns and the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing road runners. There’s also been talk that Hall could lose some work to Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, so he comes with a bunch of questions in Week 1.
Sit ‘Em
Rhamondre Stevenson vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Stevenson has been nearly lost in the whole TreVeyon Henderson hype, so it’s not a surprise to see him listed as a sit ‘em. While he might still be the starter and split the workload, you have to wonder how much of his burn will be lost to the upstart rookie. Las Vegas’ defense was middle of the road versus back last season as well, so Stevenson is tough to trust as a starter right now.
Nick Chubb at Rams (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Chubb is projected to be the starting running back for the Texans in the absence of Joe Mixon, so he will be a viable flex starter in a lot of fantasy leagues. However, his best fantasy days are in the rearview mirror and Houston has major question marks along the offensive line. Chubb could also share some work with Dameon Pierce and Woody Marks, making him an even riskier fantasy pick.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Giants (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Croskey-Merritt was a major mover in the preseason, as the Commanders traded Brian Robinson Jr. in order to use the rookie more often in the backfield. The question, however, is how much he’ll be used while the team also has Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. in the backfield mix. So while the Giants defense wasn’t good against backs last year, Croskey-Merritt is a risky choice.
J.K. Dobbins vs. Titans (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): There are plenty of backfield questions we need to have answered in Week 1, and the Broncos runners are among them. Not only is Dobbins in the mix, but the team also drafted rookie RJ Harvey and also have (to a lesser degree) Jaleel McLaughlin. Until we get a sense of who might take hold of the job, it’s hard to feel great about utilizing either Dobbins or Harvey as a flex starter in Week 1.
More Sits
- Javonte Williams at Eagles (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, NBC)
- Travis Etienne Jr. vs. Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
- Jerome Ford vs. Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox)