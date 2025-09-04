Jordan Mason, Dylan Sampson And 3 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Running Back Streamers
There is a chance you loaded up on other positions and waited on running backs in your fantasy draft. You also may have picked up some rookie running backs like RJ Harvey, Kaleb Johnson, and Jacory Croskey-Merritt, who you expect big things from eventually, but may not be great options for Week 1. If that is the case, there could be options on your waiver wire that you can pick up and plug in for the season opener. These are the running back Week 1 streamers.
Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings
Mason is a running back that we've projected to see the bulk of the carries and most of the goal-line work for the Minnesota Vikings this season. Aaron Jones will still have a significant role in the offense and handle the vast majority of the pass-catching duties, but Mason will get the early-down work. This is something that Minnesota wanted to do last season, but didn't have the personnel to do so. Now, Jones is 30 years old and coming off the most carries of his career. Expect a healthy dose of Mason early and often this season.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' running back room is very much up in the air right now heading into Week 1. Quinshon Judkins just joined the team this week and is either expected to miss the opener or be extremely limited. That leaves the backfield to Sampson and Jerome Ford. There is a chance that the Browns just hand Ford the ball and allow him to plot along. However, Sampson is the superior talent and is much more explosive, which is something they might need against an explosive Bengals' offense.
Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
De'Von Achane has been dealing with a calf injury. While he's expected to play, there is a chance that he could be limited. We are on record saying that we believe that Gordon II could have standalone value this season and will see more work than many expect, as the thunder to Achane's lightning. If Achane is limited at all this week, Gordon II could see an increased role in the offense. With that said, understand that he could end up being a complete dud as well.
Chris Rodriguez Jr, Washington Commanders
It sounds like the Commanders plan on using Rodriguez in the Brian Robinson Jr role to start the season. That should lead to him handling the majority of the early-down and goal-line work. Eventually, JCM is going to take over this backfield, but it doesn't seem like that's their plan for Week 1.
Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
The Texans are without Joe Mixon and are left with Pierce and Nick Chubb. There is a chance that Chubb is just completely washed, and Pierce is left as their starting running back until, if and when Mixon returns. It's not out of the question that he handles the bulk of the workload for Houston.