Daniel Jones, Amari Cooper, And 4 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Streaming Options
Drafts are done, but there is a good chance a lot has changed since you drafted your team. Before Week 1, you should hop onto your waiver wire and see if there is anyone available whom you should pick up. These are the top players you should be targeting on your waiver wire before Week 1.
QB Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
This is for my quarterback streamers. Joe Flacco has been locked in as the starter in Cleveland, which may not have been the case when you drafted. We know when he's out on the field, he's going to sling it. In Week 1, he gets what we expect to be the best matchup in the NFL for passing attacks. The Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals in the opener. It's going to be a shootout, and Flacco is a great streaming option.
QB Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Jones is another streaming option who may not have been named the starter yet when your league drafted. He isn't a great passer, but he's a capable thrower with underrated rushing value. In Week 1, the Colts take on the Dolphins, who have a very questionable secondary. There is a chance that he is a sneaky good streaming option in the first week of the season.
RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders
By now, everybody has heard about the hype surrounding JCM. Still, if your league isn't overly active during the preseason, he could still be available on your waiver wire if you drafted before the past week or two. He should be owned in every league of every size.
RB Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins
If Gordon is available, he shouldn't be. Especially if you're the De'Von Achane owner. It sounds like Achane will be playing in Week 1, but that's not a 100% lock. Beyond that, Gordon II now has standalone value. Alexander Mattison is out for the season after undergoing neck surgery, and now Jaylen Wright has undergone a surgery of his own and is expected to miss about a month. Gordon II is the clear RB2 and potentially the thunder to Achane's lightning.
WR Amari Cooper, Las Vegas Raiders
We are not high on Cooper, but that doesn't mean we can't be wrong. It's worth taking notice that Cooper has signed back with the Raiders. While we do think he's close to washed, it's not impossible that he could also emerge as the WR1 in one of the most unproven WR corps in the league. Jakobi Meyers is also a very good wide receiver, but he's one of the weakest WR1s in the league.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
If you have an extra spot on your bench to see if someone pops early in the season, Johnson is almost certainly available. There is a chance that he could be just a run-of-the-mill streamer; nevertheless, he has the upside to be a breakout superstar in the Giants' offense as the second option in the passing attack.