Amari Cooper And 3 More Early Week 1 Fantasy Football Must-Add Waiver Wire Pickups
Most of the fantasy football market will be drafting their team this weekend. The hardcore drafters have been building their fantasy team rosters over the past couple of months. They must be alert during the first waiver period, which kicks off before the first game of the season next Thursday. Here’s a look at four players who may not have been drafted this summer:
Ollie Gordon (RB), Miami Dolphins
After Miami lost Alexander Mattison to a neck injury in early August, Gordon started to hit the deep sleeper radar in fantasy drafts. He flashed in the Dolphins' preseason games, creating more luster for him in drafts.
In addition, De’Von Achane has been listed with a soft tissue injury, leading to possibly more early-season touches for Gordon. The Dolphins will also be without Jaylen Wright early in the year due to a leg issue.
Gordon comes in at 6’1” and 225 lbs., with success over the past two seasons at Oklahoma State (475/2,612/34 with 68 catches for 509 yards and two more scores).
His game is built on power, with a nose for the goal line. The Dolphins should use him as their short-yardage/goal-line runner, which would steal some of De’Von Achane’s scoring chances. Gordon brings below-par speed (4.6 40-yard dash), but showcases a reasonable floor catching the ball and protecting the quarterback.
Chris Rodriguez (RB), Washington Commanders
Over the past two seasons, Rodriguez has run the ball well (88/420/1) in his limited opportunities for the Commanders. Washington drafted him in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft after playing well over his final 30 games at Kentucky (519/3,068/26 with 19 catches for 114 yards).
After the Commanders traded Brian Robinson, the fantasy market started to fight for Jacory Croskey-Merritt, but his overall skill set isn’t high enough to secure a lead RB1 in the NFL.
Rodriguez makes sense as protection for Austin Ekeler, and his value could spike after Week 1 if Washington does use him as their goal runner. The Commanders will rotate in three backs early in the year, giving only their pass-catcher (Ekeler) starting fantasy value.
Amari Cooper (WR), Las Vegas Raiders
Cooper comes off his worst season (44/447/5 on 85 targets), partly due to a midseason trade that led to him lacking chemistry with Josh Allen. He also missed four games with a wrist issue and a personal matter in Week 18.
From 2018 to 2023, Cooper gained over 1,000 yards in five of his six seasons while scoring 42 times in his 94 games. He averaged about five catches for 70 yards and 0.45 touchdowns (14.70 FPPG), making him a borderline WR1 over this span.
He immediately moves WR2 in the Raiders’ offense, while ranking third in potential targets behind Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers. After the trade, I projected to catch 50 passes for 667 yards and five touchdowns, which is only my starting point. For him to get more targets, Las Vegas must be a much better offense, potentially creating more pass attempts.
In my early drafts, Cooper may have been drafted even as a free agent. As the summer moved along without a new deal, he may have gone undrafted in some leagues. At the very least, Cooper has a WR3 profile while needing some time to catch up to speed in the Raiders’ offense.
Troy Franklin (WR), Denver Broncos
After the Broncos traded Devaughn Vele to the Saints, Franklin has a much cleaner path to targets and snaps in Denver’s offense. His college profile, previous success with Bo Nix, and future ceiling could lead to a much better season in his second year with Denver. He out-snapped Marvin Mims (403 to 326) in 2024 while sitting out Week 1. Franklin will be undrafted in most 12-team leagues, but his stock could rise by the coach-speak from the Broncos in August. I can’t dismiss a 65/1,000/5 season in 2025, so keep an open mind about his outlook this year.
Franklin earns my deep sleeper of the year award, and he may be in the free agent pool in many leagues. He brings speed and experience with Bo Nix. The Broncos trusted him enough last year to give him WR4 snaps behind Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Devaughn Vele, and both players are no longer on the roster. His overall skill set and potential grade higher than Marvin Mims, so don’t be afraid to take a dart throw in the improved opportunity for Franklin.
In August, the Broncos reported that Franklin added some weight, putting him in the 185 range. He should be stronger this year, although he still needs to put in more work to develop his frame. His training camp reports have been positive, and Franklin (4/67/2) flashed in Denver’s second preseason game.