Week 1 Fantasy Football Tight End Streaming Options Led By Jonnu Smith
Many fantasy owners, when they miss out on the top tight ends, decide to just punt the position. Grab a guy late and then stream position. It gets easier to stream them later in the year when we have more information, because matchups can be key for the position. However, that's not what we're dealing with right now. We have to project how this is going to play out. These are some tight ends you can consider streaming in Week 1.
Jonnu Smith, Pittsburgh Steelers
Smith was a monster last season with the Miami Dolphins, catching 88 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. However, after being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, he has seen his ADP drop, and he could be on waivers in more leagues than he should be.
In Week 1, he has a solid matchup against the Jets, who aren't particularly good at slowing down fantasy tight ends. They have very strong cornerbacks, so opposing offenses tend to pick on them over the middle more with tight ends and running backs. The combination of the talent and opponent makes Smith a great option.
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders
We can't always worry about upside when streaming tight ends. Ertz is always a strong floor play. He's going to go out there, catch you four to six passes, and hopefully find the end zone for you. That is just what he does, and he's been doing it for a long time. This week is a plus matchup for Ertz against the Giants, whose linebackers' strengths are not in coverage.
Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars
Strange has been marked as a sleeper tight end by a lot of experts this season. He flashed a bit last year when Evan Engram went down, and now Engram is gone and playing in Denver. Carolina wasn't good against tight ends last season and didn't do anything to improve in that department in the offseason. The hope is, Strange steps into Evans' role as a high-volume security blanket for Trevor Lawrence.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers
Sanders has a great matchup against the Jaguars in Week 1. He is a player they have mentioned multiple times as a potential breakout candidate. The size, athleticism, and talent are all there; he just has to put it all together. This summer, he has seized the starting job and is poised to see a lot more targets than many people are expecting. Bryce Young and Sanders have shown a connection at times, and we expect them to build on it this season.