Daniel Jones, Bryce Young, And 3 More Week 1 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamers
Week 1 is almost here, and we know that some fantasy owners like to live dangerously and stream their QB each week. We are here to help you figure out which ones to target, so that you can start them with confidence. These are the QBs to stream in Week 1.
Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns
Without a doubt, Flacco is the top QB streamer this week. We know that he's going to sling it no matter who he is playing against. Even if that sometimes comes with mistakes and doesn't always work out for the Cleveland Browns, it amasses fantasy points. However, in Week 1, he draws the Cincinnati Bengals, who could end up having the worst defense in the league and be in a never-ending stream of shootouts this season. This is the ideal matchup for Flacco and could be his best game of the season right out of the gates.
Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
Jones will face off with a Dolphins' secondary in Week 1, which could be one of the worst in the league. While he is still a risky option, he is worth consideration in deep or Superflex leagues. He is also an undervalued runner. If he gets a solid performance on the ground as he often does, he could be in for a nice game.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
If you are putting Tua in a dome with a fully healthy allotment of weapons, history tells us it's going to be a track meet. Let's not get caught up in the last thing we saw. The Dolphins' offense is dynamic in the autumn months. It looks like Tyreek Hill and De'Von Achane will both be good to go as well. Miami may also have to throw to keep up if Jones does, in fact, have a big day against their lackluster secondary.
Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
Young finished the season strong and now has the best weapon he's had up to this point in his career in Tetairoa McMillan. He'll be going up against the Jags in Week 1, who we don't expect to scare anyone on defense this season. The Panthers' passing attack should have a strong outing against a bad defense, and a bad Carolina defense could lead to a potential shootout.
Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons
This is less about the matchup with the Buccaneers and more about our belief in the talent of Penix Jr. He is a quarterback who could be a breakout sleeper in 2025. When you surround a talented passer with weapons like Drake London and Bijan Robinson, good things can happen. It sounds like Darnell Mooney could be ready for Week 1 now, too, which would give him a nice boost.