Week 1 Target Report: Marquise Brown leads WRs, 2 Waiver Wire Claims Among TE Leaders
Following the slate of Week 1 games, fantasy managers have important data and metrics to further plan their Week 2 starts and sits, and the season as a whole. Across the skill positions, analyzing how many targets skill position players saw during Week 1 can be indicative of quarterback faith, game planning, and could help managers with roster planning moving forward, as well as waiver wire claims.
Kansas City’s WR Marquise Brown Leads Position Week 1 with 16 Targets
While Friday’s Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers matchup seems like ancient history, a suspension to Rashee Rice and an early injury to Xavier Worthy certainly contributed to 16 Week 1 targets for Marquise Brown.
He caught 10 passes for 99 yards and scored 19.9 fantasy points in leagues that credit the reception fully. The next month or so should elevate Brown from being rostered in just 35.% of fantasy leagues as listed on FantasyPros.com.
Drake London Sees 15 Targets, but Dealing with Injury Concern
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was the second most targeted at the position in Week 1, yet left the game in the fourth quarter with a shoulder injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported he is day-to-day.
London and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. seemed to pick up where they left off late in the 2024 season, and this is a situation to monitor. London owners may want to target a teammate of his on the Week 2 waiver wire should he miss any time, and that would include Ray-Ray McCloud and Casey Washington, who are rostered in just 2.5% and 0.0% of fantasy leagues, respectively. Darnell Mooney is also dealing with his own injury issues, leaving the Falcons' receiving room potentially very thin over the next few weeks.
Puka Nacua Catches 10 of his 11 Targets, Including 3 Receptions Over 20 Yards
Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua is proving immediately why he was drafted high in the majority of fantasy leagues. He was Week 1’s fifth-highest scoring wide-out, and one of four at the position to have three or more receptions of 20-plus yards.
He caught all but one of his 11 targets and finished the week with 23.1 points in PPR formats. He will continue to be a viable WR1 for fantasy managers.
Las Vegas Raiders Jakobi Meyers One of 11 WRs Targeted 10-plus Times in Week 1
Despite requesting a trade earlier in the summer, which was denied by the Raiders, Jakobi Meyers is looking like the clear WR1 for Las Vegas. Catching eight of his 10 targets, Meyers gained 97 yards in a road win against the New England Patriots.
With that amount of targets and limited competition on his team outside of a few rookie receivers, Meyers should work his way into a weekly flex or WR3 play for fantasy managers.
Two Heavily Available TEs Among Week 1 Target Leaders in Juwan Johnson and Harold Fannin Jr.
Indianapolis Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren had nine targets to no ones surprise, yet another rookie and a veteran were also among the top five at the position Week 1. New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson led tight ends with 11 targets and Cleveland Browns rookie Harold Fanin Jr. equaled Warren with nine.
Fannin and Warren both caught seven receptions, which are no NFL records for catches made by rookie tight ends during Week 1. Johnson led tight ends in receptions as well with eight, making him, as well as Fannin, top waiver wire options heading into Week 2.
Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Leads in Target Share for Week 1
Seahawks wide out Jaxon Smith-Njigba led the league in Week 1 targets share at 61.9% on his 21 routes ran. He turned that into 19.4 PPR points, and should rack up receptions as the year moves forward.
The rest of the top-10 in target share Week 1 were
Puka Nacua – 50.%
Tyler Warren – 45%
CeeDee Lamb- 43.3%
Zay Flowers- 42.9%
Drake London- 40.5%
Marquise Brown- 40.0%
Christian McCaffrey- 40.0%
Garrett Wilson- 39.1%
Jahmyr Gibbs- 38.5%