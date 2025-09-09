Week 1 Touches Report: Despite Injury Scare, Christian McCaffrey Leads RBs in Week 1
Following Week 1 action, Christian McCaffrey was the clear leader in overall touches during the 2025 season's opening set of games. Although there was some earlier week concern with a calf issue, McCaffrey proved he is one of the league’s top workhorses, and could be in for a major rebound season from just playing four games in 2024.
His 31 touches were eight better than the closest running back in the Cincinnati Bengals' Chase Brown. McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 69 yards and caught nine of his 10 targets for 23.2 fantasy points in PPR formats. Brown had 21 attempts, which was also second in the NFL for Week 1, and had just two receptions. He totaled 13.1 PPR points.
Some Usual Suspects Finish Week 1 with over 20 Touches, Including Saquon Barkley, as well as Rookie Ashton Jeanty
Behind McCaffrey and Brown, there was limited shock to see Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley as the third-highest total for Week 1 with 22. He was followed by New York Jets Breece Hall, the Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor, and Las Vegas Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty, all with 21.
Barkley rushed 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown and added four receptions for another 24 yards, giving him 18.4 Week 1 PPR points. Breece Hall had a fine game with 107 rushing yards on 19 carries, adding a pair of receptions for 38 yards, yet didn’t find the endzone.
Jeanty scored for the Raiders, but was underwhelming from a rushing yards standpoint, gaining just 38 on 19 attempts, an average of just two yards per carry. He caught both of his targets for just two yards total, but his trip across the goal line gave his managers 12 points.
Cleveland Browns Rookie Dylan Sampson Totals 20 Touches Week 1.
Only rostered in 43.3% of fantasy leagues according to FantasyPros.com, Browns’ rookie Dylan Sampson totaled 20 touches and looks to be a major factor in PPR leagues in 2025. He caught all eight of his targets for 64 yards and added 12 carries for 29 yards.
Despite Jerome Ford being in the backfield as well, Week 1 indicates Sampson could be the lead dog for the Browns through the season. Ford only had six attempts for eight yards, so this could be Sampson's backfield in no time.
Detroit Lions Jahmyr Gibbs Catches all 10 of his Week 1 Targets
The Detroit Lions have perhaps the top tandem in the NFL with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. While Gibbs was a consensus top-five fantasy pick in drafts this summer, Montgomery will see plenty of rushing work and led the Lions with 11 attempts on the ground on Sunday.
Gibbs continued to shine in the pass game and reeled in all 10 of his targets for 31 yards, yet set an interesting record. He finished with 15 PPR points. Look for their backfield share to have similar weekly results, and Gibbs is coming off two straight seasons where he caught 52 passes. He was the only running back during Week 1 to have 10 receptions, which was followed by McCaffrey’s nine.