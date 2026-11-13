Week 10 NFL Survivor Pool Picks & Strategy: Jaguars, Bills, Plus 1 More Sneaky Selection

Week 10 of the NFL season is here, meaning we've officially crossed the halfway point of the year. If you've survived this long in your Survivor pool, congratulations! You're already among the top 2% of entries nationally. And if you're reading this for some advice, chances are you're still alive, the finish line is getting closer, and you can almost taste the money. Let's keep the momentum going, make the right picks, and survive another week!

Chalk Pick

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans

The first of three road teams I'm targeting in Survivor pools this week is the Jacksonville Jaguars, who travel to Tennessee for what could be a lopsided AFC South matchup. Jacksonville enters as the biggest favorite on the Week 10 slate, laying 10.5 points on FanDuel Sportsbook against a Titans team that appears to have already shifted its focus toward next season. Tennessee has also weakened what was arguably its biggest strength by trading away defensive standouts Amani Hooker and Jeffery Simmons for future draft capital.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars have emerged as one of the NFL's most complete teams this season. At 6-2, Jacksonville has won four games by at least 23 points, showcasing its ability to dominate on both sides of the ball. Trevor Lawrence is beginning to play up to his potential as a former No. 1 overall pick, while Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. provide depth in the backfield. Parker Washington has also emerged as one of the season's breakout wide receivers, and the defense has been consistently strong outside of its London loss to C.J. Stroud and the Texans.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Colts 42-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If you've been holding onto Jacksonville for the right Survivor spot, this is an excellent opportunity to put the Jaguars to use. They have a significant talent advantage, favorable matchup, and plenty of motivation to keep building on their strong start.

Safe but not Chalk

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets

Looking back at Buffalo's schedule, there haven't been many ideal opportunities to use the Bills in Survivor pools. Their Week 2 matchup against the Chargers was one possibility, while their Week 5 game against the Raiders was another, although Las Vegas was 3-2 at the time and Buffalo was only a 5.5-point favorite. If you've managed to save the Bills until now, this is likely the opportunity you've been waiting for.

The Jets are in a full-blown freefall at 2-7, and things aren't getting any better under head coach Aaron Glenn. The team appears to be losing its fight, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to trust New York to put together a complete 60-minute performance.

Meanwhile, Josh Allen continues to look like Josh Allen. He's already surpassed 2,000 passing yards, thrown 12 touchdowns through the air, and added another nine scores on the ground. He's firmly in the MVP conversation and showing no signs of slowing down.

It's difficult to envision a scenario where Allen and the Bills stumble in this matchup. It's even harder to imagine the Jets pulling off the upset. If you've been waiting for the right time to use Buffalo, this is it.

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Risky Pick

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals

This pick goes under the risky pick section this week since the Rams have already lost to the Cardinals in one of the biggest upsets of the season. Furthermore, Puka Nacua is lost to the IR with an MCL sprain and turf toe.

Why doesn't any of that matter? Because the Cardinals are turning to Carson Beck for his NFL debut, and his first career start comes with the unenviable task of trying to avoid a pass rush featuring Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett. Talk about a "welcome to the NFL" moment.

Despite the injuries to Los Angeles' star wide receivers, the Rams have more than enough firepower to handle this matchup. Their defense should make life miserable for the rookie quarterback, while Matthew Stafford and the offense should still generate enough points to control the game. Arizona simply doesn't have the answers to keep pace, making the Rams a strong option to safely advance in Survivor pools.