Week 10 Target Report: Should Fantasy Football Managers Worry About Jameson Williams? Can We Trust Tank Dell?

Week 10 Target Report: Jameson Williams, Darren Waller, and More!

As we turn the page on Week 9 and set our sights on Week 10 lineups, target shares and receiving volume continue to experience major shifts across the NFL. Injuries, changing offensive roles, and shifting game scripts are forcing fantasy managers to make crucial roster moves ahead of the upcoming slate.

Following a close look at our latest running back usage trendst, let's dive into five notable pass-catcher situations using data from Week 9 to evaluate who is capitalizing on expanded opportunities, who is sliding, and how you should manage your roster moving forward.

Week 9 Target Recap

Nov 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a touchdown catch during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Week 9 Line: 1 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 2 targets

Seeing James Williams limited to just two targets is definitely eyebrow-raising. While his elite speed always gives him multi-touchdown upside on any given week, a floor that low makes him a risky proposition if the deep ball isn't connecting.

The Verdict: Should We Worry? It's not time to panic-drop him, but we should treat him as a volatile boom-or-bust flex option rather than a locked-in WR2 starter until his target volume stabilizes.

WR Tank Dell, Houston Texans

Week 9 Line: 4 receptions, 105 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 9 targets

Tank Dell put up a strong line with 9 targets, proving he can still command a major piece of the passing game. However, fantasy managers must naturally wonder if targets can remain steady with Nico Collins, Kayshon Boutte, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Xavier Hutchinson all factoring into the mix.

The Verdict: Hold and Start as high-upside Flex option. His explosive route-running and downfield trust from the C.J. Stroud and the coaching staff keep him locked into starting lineups despite the crowded wide receiver room.

TE Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Week 9 Line: 8 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 10 targets

Darren Waller commanded double-digit targets in Week 9, turning them into a stellar stat line. The primary concern for fantasy managers has always been consistency and health, but an eight-reception, 10-target floor is impossible to ignore at a scarce position.

The Verdict: Borderline TE1 with some risk. When a tight end is drawing 10 targets a game, you have to consider locking him into your starting lineup.

WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos

Week 9 Line: 5 receptions, 45 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 9 targets

Courtland Sutton saw a healthy nine targets against the Panthers, but the big question is whether this was a true usage spike or simply a byproduct of Jaylen Waddle leaving the game early due to injury, which forced more looks his way.

The Verdict: FLEX with Context. Enjoy the production, but temper expectations if Waddle returns quickly, as Sutton's high target share could regress and make him a fantasy bench warmer again.

WR Adonai Mitchell, New York Jets

Week 9 Line: 0 receptions, 0 yards, 7 targets

Adonai Mitchell posted a brutal goose egg in the box score despite drawing 7 targets against Kansas City with Garrett Wilson out. While two games without a catch over a three-week span are deeply worrisome, drawing 19 targets over his last three games shows the Jets are actively trying to scheme him downfield. And he still had a monster Week 8 that we can't forget.

The Verdict: Deep-League Stash. The production is hard to stomach right now, but the underlying usage profile suggests the fantasy points are bound to bounce back if the targets persist.