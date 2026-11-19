The trade deadline is imminent for most fantasy football owners. Different leagues do different things, but we are quickly approaching the typical trade deadline date.

The key to building your roster for success in the playoffs before the deadline is finding value. We are going to help you do that here. These are the top fantasy football buy-low trade candidates heading into Week 11.

Buy-Low Candidates: Week 11

RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

It has been a brutal rookie season for Love, who has been plagued by injury before he even got on the field in Week 1. However, there is a chance that you could get a potential league-winner for next to nothing if his owner is just sick of the headache. Trading for an unproven rookie on a bad offense who is currently on IR doesn't come without its risks, but we feel like the potential reward is well worth this risk in this case.

RB Travis Etienne, New Orleans Saints

If you are buying low on Etienne, just make sure you are buying low. Etienne is a running back that his fantasy owners could be considering dropping at this point.

You should try to swoop in, buy extremely low this week, and hope that in his second week back from injury, he takes over as the clear RB1 in New Orleans in Week 11. Something that makes all the sense in the world to happen.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate had quietly been picking it up before going down with a shoulder injury back in Week 7. He is expected to return in Week 11 to a much better situation.

The Titans changed up their offensive game plan, and Cam Ward is playing much better than he was back when Tate got injured. Wan'Dale Robinson is also now out for the season, leaving no question about who the top target in Tennessee is.

WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs

The fantasy community as a whole generally undervalues Rice because he's been a headache, and people just don't want to deal with it. Between the suspensions and injuries, he is viewed as being inherently risky, and that drives his value down.

With Patrick Mahomes picking up his play and Rice now fully healthy, we are willing to buy Rice for this final stretch of the season. Fewer games decrease his risk, and we all know how good he can be in that offense.

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